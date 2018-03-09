‘The Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Teases TV Wedding With Lauren Burnham, Says Becca Kufrin Isn’t Invited

The race car driver and has fiancée have already put their wedding planning into high gear.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor star who made headlines for breaking up with his fiancee, Becca Kufrin, as ABC’s cameras rolled, is in wedding planning mode with replacement fiancee Lauren Burnham—and it could be a made-for-TV event. While some Bachelor fans think Arie’s reality TV time is up, the race car driver/realtor has revealed that he has not ruled out a televised wedding. But one thing Arie has ruled out is having Becca on the guest list.

According to Us Weekly, after reporters asked Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham if they will invite any friends from Bachelor Nation when they tie the knot later this year, the lovebirds agreed they would like to include some of the women from Arie’s season of The Bachelor since some of the girls are still close friends with Lauren.

“Yes, I wouldn’t mind,” Luyendyk replied when asked about including his exes on the invite list. But he added that one ex wouldn’t be receiving an invite.

“And just tell Becca she’s not invited.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham also revealed that they are considering a TV wedding if the timing works out for it. The Bachelor couple agreed that they would “absolutely” be into the possibility of tying the knot in front of ABC’s cameras.

Past Bachelor couples who have said “I do” in televised ceremonies on ABC—some of them even officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison—include Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum, and Sean and Catherine Lowe.

“We talked about maybe doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline,” Arie told reporters. “I know that we want to get married soon.”

Arie’s fiancee Lauren added that they have also considered eloping. The reality stars also dished about an evening or sunset wedding with “good lighting” and “lots of white flowers.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, Arie Luyendyk Jr. admitted to Becca Kufrin that he “wasn’t fully ready” when he succumbed to the pressure to propose to her in Peru while filming The Bachelor finale. But in a somewhat shocking move, Arie went ahead and proposed to Lauren Burnham before the hour-long special was over. Even late night host Jimmy Kimmel questioned Arie’s fast turnaround time.

“Why after feeling like that was a mistake to have [proposed], which obviously it was a mistake, did you turn around and get engaged tonight?” Kimmel asked Luyendyk, according to E! News. “What rush are you in?”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. explained he was ready to move forward with his life. Just hours after Arie’s proposal, Lauren admitted, “We’ve actually been planning our wedding already.”

Indeed, just 12 hours after Arie’s proposal on live TV, Lauren Burnham told Entertainment Tonight that “the wedding planning has already begun” and that she would be “moving to Arizona [to live with Arie] the last week of this month.”

And Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are wasting no time in saving the date for their wedding. “We plan to [get married this year],” Luyendyk Jr. told ET.