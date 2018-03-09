‘Jurassic World Alive’ Is An Augmented Reality ‘Pokemon GO’ Clone, But With Dinosaurs

Instead of collecting Pokemon, 'Jurassic World Alive' will have players hunting, catching, and breeding different dinosaurs.

An upcoming dinosaur-themed video game, called Jurassic World Alive, has just recently been announced. The game was likely developed to take advantage of the upcoming dinosaur craze that will undoubtedly captivate the world when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this coming June. However, unlike most other dinosaur-themed mobile games on the market, the upcoming game looks like it’s basically a Pokemon GO clone, but with dinosaurs.

Back in 2016, Pokemon GO became one of the most successful mobile games to hit the market, partly thanks to its innovative use of augmented reality and its immersive social features. Not only did the game take advantage of the highly popular Pokemon franchise, but it also allowed fans to actually become trainers and go out into the world to search for the elusive creatures. Ludia, the developer behind Jurassic World Alive, is likely aiming to duplicate Niantic Labs’ success by providing the same basic premise, but with a different theme.

Instead of catching and collecting Pokemon, players of the upcoming game will be tasked with going into the real world in search of dinosaurs. Similar to Pokemon GO, players will use their smartphones to track different dinosaurs, which they can then catch. According to a report from HuffPost UK, the game does possess a number of features that differentiate it from Pokemon GO.

Aside from being able to collect the different dinosaurs, players of the upcoming game will apparently be able to incubate the creatures they have caught to extract their DNA. Players can then breed their own species by splicing and genetically modifying the DNAs they have extracted. Additionally, players will be able to pit their creations against other players online to see which species is the most powerful.

According to Ludia’s president and CEO, Alex Thabet, his company’s goal is to allow players to be fully immersed in a world that is filled with the prehistoric creatures. The game is also intended to let dinosaur fans around the world interact and communicate with one another. The company has not yet announced the official release date for Jurassic World Alive, but it is expected to be available on or before the release of the latest Jurassic World movie.