Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin Love Triangle Gets Hotter With Biebs’ Shirtless Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber posted a shirtless photo on Instagram that his ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, liked, adding to rumors that Baldwin and Bieber have stayed in touch despite his renewed romance with Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber just posted a photo on Instagram of his shirtless body. And while that alone was enough to make his fans happy, those checking out the “like” section got their monthly quota of intrigue when they discovered that Justin’s ex Hailey Baldwin, not his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, had “liked” Bieber’s shirtless picture. Elle pointed out that Hailey’s decision to get candid with her appreciation for Justin’s beach pose came during multiple reports that Bieber and Gomez are taking a Jelena break. And while the Biebs might have been hoping that it was Selena who would “like” his no-shirt-needed body, Baldwin’s appreciation stood out among the many admirers.

“[Justin Bieber] shared these two topless shots of himself with his arms spread out on the shore. [Selena] Gomez didn’t like them, but his ex Hailey Baldwin did.”

As to whether Hailey’s “like” is a clue that the rumored Baldwin-Bieber-Gomez love triangle is going to get more dramatic, Elle also pointed out that the model reportedly is the reason for Justin and Selena to go to couples therapy late last year. Justin allegedly had talked with Hailey about their short romance, and he then informed Selena of the conversation. Although Bieber told Gomez in an effort to keep communications open, it didn’t go well.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez Love Triangle Drama

Bieber’s decision to tell Gomez about his conversation with Baldwin supposedly was his attempt to be honest in their relationship. But alas, honesty didn’t help for the fact that, as Justin has confessed, he cheated on Selena previously, noted Elle.

“Bieber talked to Baldwin to ‘clear the air’ over their brief but failed relationship, told Gomez about it to be transparent, and Gomez did not react well to that disclosure. This is understandable, since Bieber has admitted to cheating on Gomez in the past.”

Just in case that wasn’t enough of a real-life soap opera, Selena may not have even seen Justin’s shirtless photo, because she currently doesn’t follow the Biebs on Instagram. However, in her March 1 birthday post, Gomez made her romance with Bieber Instagram official, and that post remains on her Instagram page.

Hailey Baldwin Wants To Get Justin Bieber’s Attention?

Trying to figure out Hailey Baldwin’s goals in liking Justin’s shirtless Instagram photo, Hollywood Life questioned whether Baldwin was flirting with her former boyfriend.

“Does she want him back?!”

However, it’s only fair to note that Bieber and Gomez reportedly pressed the pause button on their renewed romance, so Hailey isn’t trying to get the 24-year-old to cheat on the songstress. Justin and Selena were “having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight, in particular, blew up and caused them to ‘break up,'” clarified a source quoted by Hollywood Life.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly are taking a break just as Hailey Baldwin liked his shirtless photo on Instagram. Carlo Allegri / AP Images

As for whether Hailey wants to get in touch with Justin again, StyleCaster reported that there are clues that the love triangle never faded, with Baldwin and Bieber staying in touch even after their split. In a recent video, Hailey talked about an ex-boyfriend who called and invited her to lunch. She emphasized she wanted to send a signal to the unnamed ex, assumed to be Justin Bieber.

“I just want him to understand that I’m over it and just don’t even really care anymore,” claimed Hailey.

That confession comes just two months after the December reports that Bieber and the songstress had headed off to couples therapy because of his continued relationship with Baldwin.