Jessica Drake, The Second Adult Star Named In Stormy Daniels NDA, Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Misconduct

Adult video star Jessica Drake is the woman named Angel Ryan in the non-disclosure agreement Stormy Daniels signed with Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

During the 2016 Presidential elections, Jessica Drake accused then-Republican candidate Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

The adult video actress accused Trump of grabbing and kissing her and other women without permission. The alleged incident occurred in July 2006. CNN investigator Drew Griffin told Wolf Blitzer that Jessica Drake is one of the four people Stormy Daniels told about the alleged affair with Trump.

The reported incident of sexual misconduct occurred in the same golf tournament where Stormy Daniels claims she began her affair with Trump.

Trump stated via a spokesperson that he did not know Jessica Drake and has no interest in knowing her. Less than a week later, Trump denied knowing her, Angel Ryan, who goes by the stage name Jessica Drake, was included in the non-disclosure agreement Trump’s lawyer drafted for Stormy Daniels.

Drake claimed that Trump’s bodyguard was present when the alleged sexual misconduct occurred.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story that Trump’s lawyer paid Stefanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) $130,000 in hush money seemingly about the affair. Trump’s lawyer has not disclosed what the payment was for.

It is not clear how much Jessica Drake received in exchange for her silence.

This week, Stormy Daniels sued President Trump in an attempt to void the agreement. Through her lawyer, Daniels argued that Trump did not sign the agreement, which makes it null and void.

Gloria Allred, who is Jessica Drake’s attorney, confirmed to CNN that she is the Angel Ryan mentioned in the NDA.

Drake provided a photograph to confirm that she met with Trump during the golfing event. Trump is wearing the same yellow polo shirt and red cap in the photos with both Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake.

Both adult video actresses worked for Wicked Pictures and attended the golf event at Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Daniels named her ex-husband, photographer, and a business manager as the people she told about the affair with Trump. Drake could become a witness along with the other three people if the case is to come a legal battle.