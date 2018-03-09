‘The Originals’ Spinoff Series To Tell The Story Of Hope Mikaelson

'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals' universe will continue with the story of Hope.

Before The Originals Season 5 comes to an end, the CW President Mark Pedowitz revealed in 2017 that there will be a new spinoff series coming to The Vampire Diaries universe. As the new show is now in the works, fans are about to see the continuation of Hope Mikaelson’s (Danielle Rose Russell) story in the upcoming sequel.

The CW, Warner Bros. TV, and, of course, TVD and The Originals’ showrunner Julie Plec are now working on the new spinoff series. The show will revolve around the world of the now grown-up, tribrid daughter of Niklaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley Marshall-Kenner (Phoebe Tonkin) – Hope.

To recall, at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Pedowitz said that they already had first round of conversations about the spinoff series along with Plec. “There have been many conversations about the character Hope,” he said, via Variety.

However, at the time, nothing has come out to fruition yet as she wanted to finish The Originals Season 5 first. But, as the new show is now pushing through, little details about it are now emerging.

In fact, along with Russell, the spinoff series will also star Aria Shahghasemi, who plays the role of Hope’s friend in The Originals Season 5. There will be also new characters coming played by Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd, and Kaylee Bryant.

According to Deadline, there are no concrete details revealed yet about the new characters coming. But, it heard that Fouse is going to play the role of a guy named M.G. He is allegedly a known intelligent nerd.

Boyd then will be portraying the character of Christina, a lively and joyful girl who loves gossips and getting into troubles. Lastly, Bryant will be seen as Bethanne in the coming The Originals spinoff series. Unlike Christina, she is quiet, ambitious, and a very smart young woman.

Also, they will be joined by the original The Vampire Diaries actor, Matt Davis. Viewers will once again see the 39-year-old star playing his character as Alaric Saltzman.

Meanwhile, compared to The Originals that began by showing a “back-door pilot episode” of The Vampire Diaries, the new spinoff series will start with a different plot. As it will tell the story of the younger generation, it will be introduced with a series of videos from The Originals Season 5’s final 13 episodes. This compilation of clips will be setting up Hope’s story and from here, a new magic will begin.