Blake Shelton Threw Shade At Miranda Lambert On Twitter, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’

Some Blake Shelton fans think his recent tweets confirm that Miranda Lambert was unfaithful.

Blake Shelton recently shocked his fans by responding to a tweet from a Miranda Lambert admirer. Blake’s acknowledgment of his ex-wife came in the wake of rumors that she’s dealing with another heartbreak. However, The Voice coach’s supposed subtweets were not sympathetic. In fact, some of Blake’s fans think that he was accusing Miranda of cheating on her most recent squeeze, Southern soul singer Anderson East.

According to Gossip Cop, Blake Shelton “appeared to throw shade at Lambert on Twitter” when he replied to a tweet from a Miranda Lambert fan account. The Lambert fan’s tweet was a response to something Shelton tweeted Wednesday that made his fans completely lose their minds.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blake Shelton sent his Twitter followers into a frenzy by responding to a tweet about how “screwing the help seems to be a habit for some people.”

“Ha!!!!!!! So I’ve heard. Some things never change…” read his reply.

Some fans responded to Blake’s words by mentioning Gwen Stefani, likely assuming that his Twitter exchange was a reference to her ex-husband’s alleged extramarital affair with their children’s nanny. However, others believe that Blake was taking a dig at Miranda Lambert. He convinced them of this when he responded to the previously mentioned Lambert fan account.

“Dude hahahahahaahahahahaha,” read @RanFanCentral’s reply to Blake’s “Some things never change” tweet.

“Ha!! You can’t make this sh*t up.. Wow…” Blake fired back at his ex’s admirer.

Due to the timing of these cryptic tweets, some of Blake Shelton’s Twitter followers believe that he’s trying to suggest that Miranda Lambert’s relationship with Anderson East recently ended because she was unfaithful to him with someone who works for her. However, neither Lambert nor East have confirmed that they’ve called it quits. Even if their relationship is over, it’s unclear how Blake would know any details about what caused their rumored split.

If Blake’s aim was to indirectly accuse Miranda of having a “habit” of “screwing the help,” this could be a confirmation of the rumors that their marriage ended because Blake discovered that she was cheating on him with someone she worked with. In August 2015, an “insider” told OK! Magazine that Blake decided to kick Miranda to the curb after finding out that she was romantically involved with her former tour manager, Ryan Westbrook.

Some Miranda Lambert fans responded to Blake Shelton’s Twitter shade by accusing him of missing his ex and being immature. However, Blake also received plenty of supportive tweets from fans who applauded him for speaking his truth and ignoring his haters. Fans won’t know for sure what the motives of his tweets were unless he decides to explain his actions.