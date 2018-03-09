Kylie Jenner May Have Rejected Travis Scott’s Proposal, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

The model and entrepreneur allegedly turned down the rapper's marriage proposal, according to the report.

According to Hollywood Life, Travis Scott, 25, asked Kylie Jenner, 20, to be his wife. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but the rapper wants to take Kylie down the aisle, according to the report. The couple were recently spotted in Miami after the birth of their first child, they were seen on a boat apparently spending some quality time together. According to reports, Travis spontaneously asked Kylie to marry him but she apparently turned down the request. The reality TV star seems to be okay with the way things are for now, as per the report on Hollywood Life. Kylie doesn’t want to rush into marriage like she rushed into the relationship with Travis after her breakup with Tyga.

Reports indicate that she just wants to slow things down and enjoy the moment. Kylie Jenner seems to be getting advice from Khloe Kardashian who has some experience with marriage. Other members of the Kardashian clan are also available for advice on this kind of issues. All of Kylie’s sisters are of the same opinion that Kylie slow things down and take her time. Travis Scott and Kylie have only been together for under a year and marriage is not something to be rushed into with the spate of celebrity divorces.

However, the model did post a Snapchat of herself wearing a ring with Travis’ initials using his real name, Jacques Webster similar to Jordyn Woods her BFF’s. According to Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner dedicated the ring on her wedding ring finger to her boyfriend Travis and BFF, Jordyn Woods. Ironically they both share the same first letters of their first and last names. However, with the rumored proposal by Travis, the socialite may be fooling around with followers or could it be the real deal. Kylie, however, insists that the ring is dedicated to two important people in her life.

The couple welcomed their first baby Stormi on February 1 and she recently shared a clip of Stormi Webster on Snapchat. The lip kit mogul seems to enjoy being a mother, even though she was called out by some followers for wearing long nails recently. Reports say that Travis Scott has been a major help in taking care of the baby too.