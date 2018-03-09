‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Meets Her Match In Shauna, Queen of Con Just Got Her Comeuppance!

Shauna's mentor Hilary is in for a shock when she realizes that Shauna has been conning her!

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) may have met her match in Shauna (Camryn Hamm). On the Friday, March 9 episode, Hilary will find out that she is not the only con artist in Genoa City when she calls Shauna’s school and finds out that she hasn’t been attending and even canceled the all-important SATs, according to She Knows Soaps. Hilary seems to be changing for the better, and she is trying to become a better person. Besides being a mentor to Shauna, she is also paying her brother’s medical bills after he overdosed.

Shauna told Hilary that she is struggling with her school work and seemed to prioritize her studies and to want to make a future for herself. In fact, she wasn’t impressed when she heard about Charlie’s choice to skip college and head straight into the music industry, according to Soap Hub. Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 9, also indicate that Devon and Hilary will even talk about what an asset a good education is in a youth’s life. Is Shauna pretending to want college to impress Hilary, or has she noticed that Hilary lives the good life and wants a shortcut to fame and fortune?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon will be disappointed when he hears that Shauna has been lying to them. She Knows Soaps reminds readers that Devon wanted to write her a check after he heard about her troubles, but Hilary cautioned him that Shauna needed support more than money. However, this still begs the question of whether Shauna has been pretending to want an education all along. Luckily, Hilary loves a challenge and will try to unravel this mystery.

Hilary knows that there must be a reason why Shauna has been skipping school and that there must be an even bigger reason why she is throwing her future away by canceling the SATs. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Soap Hub, Hilary will try to dig up the truth surrounding Shauna’s latest choices. With her newfound maternal feelings, Hilary will try to find the root cause of Shauna’s problems then nurture her to success again.