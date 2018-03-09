Woman Gets 30 Years For Heroin Addicted Baby, He Lived For Only Nine Days

Anne Kirsch used drugs all through her nine-month pregnancy, baby Matthew lived for only nine days.

A Baltimore woman who gave birth to a heroin-addicted baby has been handed a 30-year sentence. Anne Kirsch was convicted of manslaughter and child abuse after she admitted to using heroin all through her nine-month pregnancy and on the night, her son— Matthew died in 2015. Matthew Kirsch Jr., was born in an auto repair shop and died when he was just nine days old. Doctors say the infant was born with a heroin addiction as he suffered terrible pains from withdrawal.

An autopsy also revealed that the child had no nutrition in his tract and also carried a severe brain injury synonymous with having his head brutally slammed on an even surface. Medical examiners speaking to the NY Daily News said the infant suffered greatly in his short life, adding that abuse and total neglect contributed to his demise.

His 37-year-old mother was given a 75-year prison sentence with 45 suspended. Her husband, Matthew Kirsch Sr., was handed a 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to refusing to take his nine-week-old son to a hospital. He is susceptible to an additional 10 years if he goes against the terms of his release.

State Attorney Marilyn Mosby in a statement made available to the Baltimore Sun said her heart bled for the heroin withdrawals, blunt force trauma and hunger that baby Matthew suffered, adding that the parents failed terribly in ensuring the safety and well-being of a baby they brought into the world.

Anne Kirsch admitted to using heroin during her pregnancy, as well as one day before the death of her son. She was sentenced to 75 years in prison, of which 45 years were suspendedhttps://t.co/9QkKIwiAjh — Meaww (@meawwofficial) March 8, 2018

This is not the first time that a mother would be jeopardizing the life of a child because of drug usage. In 2006, toddler Mitchell Bate died after his parents gave him methadone to help him sleep. The 22-month old boy was found face-down by paramedics without a pulse. A post-mortem examination released to The Guardian showed that he had enough methadone in his system to kill an adult user.

Traces of heroin and cocaine were also found in his body.

Kasey Dischman overdosed on heroin while heavily pregnant with her second child. The 30-year-old shot herself with heroin after finding it under a couch. She was rushed to the hospital where her daughter was prematurely delivered by cesarean section with no signs of brain activity, the New York Post is reporting.

Raven Lynn West’s stillborn baby tested positive for codeine and heroin. The 23-year-old mother had been snorting heroin, the day that she gave birth to the child. Her first daughter was also born with a heroin addiction. When Raven was 37 weeks pregnant with her second child, she was enrolled in a program for drug-addicted pregnant women. Court documents made available to the Daily Mail revealed that the 23-year-old skipped the program two days later to buy a bag of heroin.