‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton’s Wise Words, Teaches John About Healing And Forgiveness

Will Horton is settling into his new life in Salem and isn't as confused as before. Next week, he offers John some wise advice about forgiving himself for Steve going blind.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) would be poisoned. Even though he is alive, Steve could go blind. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will give John Black (Drake Hogestyn) some words of wisdom about the situation.

Patch Poisoning Plot

Fans had a hard time believing John Black would poison his best friend and Black Patch business partner. As the Inquistir previously speculated, John’s hand was being forced. Even though John managed to give Steve the antidote, that didn’t stop possible permanent repercussions.

Steve’s Suffering Continues

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows tease that Steve could go blind. He understands the situation and forgives John. However, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) feels betrayed and is understandably angry. However, no amount of fury from anyone can match John’s self-hatred and guilt.

Will’s Words Of Wisdom

Even though Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has tried to talk to John, it doesn’t make things any easier for him. DOOL spoilers reveal that someone else will try to help John deal with his guilt. That individual is Will Horton, the same person who lashed out when the poisoning plot was discovered.

Will urges John to forgive himself for his actions. He was forced to do it. He may have administered the poison that nearly killed Steve. However, in the end, he whipped out the antidote. It was a close call and the antidote was administered just in time to save Steve’s life.

New And Improved Will Horton

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Will Horton is adjusting well to his new life. When he first came to Salem, he was frustrated and confused. Amnesia and being lied to about his identity took a toll on the young man.

As fans saw on yesterday’s episode, Will is making progress establishing a bond with his daughter. He is also taking risks in matters of the heart. Although it hurts Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith,) Will can’t jump into a marriage he can’t remember. He also can’t keep denying his feelings for Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

Even though Will is a bit different than before, it is a positive change. He is more honest with himself and goes after what he desires. Will also seems to have more courage than before. He put himself in danger to help Paul figure out what was going on with John. He also didn’t worry about upsetting anyone when he discovered John was poisoning Steve.

Will Horton’s words of wisdom about forgiveness come at the perfect time. Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that John is at a low point in his life. Perhaps he will listen to Marlena’s grandson and allow the healing to begin.