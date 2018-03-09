‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Teri Hatcher Slams Reports That She’s Now Broke And Homeless

A tabloid recently ran a story that Teri Hatcher is now living out of a van, which the actress says is 'totally absurd.'

Teri Hatcher is speaking out against claims that she is now cash-strapped and miserably living out of a van. On Thursday, the Desperate Housewives alum sat down with KTLA 5’s morning show to set the record straight.

Teri called out Star magazine for running a story that had paparazzi photos of her in a road van by the beach. The cover story had the headline, “Desperate Teri Hatcher: Broke & Homeless!”

“It’s totally absurd,” the 53-year-old actress said.

“It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van.”

Teri Hatcher, who is best known for her role as Susan Mayer in Desperate Housewives, has also starred in other successful projects such as Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She also appeared opposite Pierce Brosnan on the 1997 James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies. In her interview, the actress insisted that she has wisely invested her earnings and has several properties in different states.

According to Teri, Star magazine actually reached out to her publicist, who right away denied the report. Despite this, the publication still published the story and even implied that she was now “suicidal.” The Desperate Housewives alum said that she is offended by how the story was made to be “purposely hurtful.”

“They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever,” Teri continued.

“And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful.”

Teri Hatcher explained that the reason why she was photographed in a van was that she’s currently filming a YouTube series entitled Van Therapy. In the show, the actress goes on road trips to talk to people about various topics while sitting inside the van.

The series is part of Teri’s YouTube channel called “Hatching Change,” which also features her cooking series, Don’t Eat ‘It’ Out Of A Box. According to the Daily Mail, Teri recently posed with the same green-and-white van for Haute Living magazine, where she discussed her latest online series.

Teri Hatcher purposefully wanted to speak out against the tabloid report on Thursday, as it was also International Women’s Day. According to the actress and mother, false stories that are written in such a way to bring women down are also a form of harassment and bullying.

“As women age in our society, magazines like this, they’re fostering a culture of disrespect — of trying to take down and take away the power of women, who have accomplished a lot in their careers. Who have a lot still to say.”

According to KTLA reporter Sam Rubin, Teri Hatcher’s team is considering to take legal action against Star magazine. Check out the full interview below.