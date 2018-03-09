‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart And Camila Mendes Slam ‘Cosmo Philippines’ For ‘Distorted’ Cover Pics

'Riverdale' actresses Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes bite back at 'Cosmopolitan Philippines' for 'disrespecting' their bodies by featuring 'distorted' photos as cover for the magazine.

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are far from being happy to be featured in the latest issue of the Cosmo Philippines after the Asia-based magazine published “distorted” photos of them that seemingly underwent excessive Photoshop editing.

Reinhart and Mendes are probably two of the most popular actresses among millennials today after they successfully portrayed lead characters of The CW’s take on the comic series, Archie. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that they were commissioned to become the face of Cosmopolitan magazine in February.

However, a different version of the images appeared to cause quite a stir online when Cosmo Philippines, a leading magazine for young women in the country, seemed to have taken their Photoshopping way overboard, yielding unrealistic results.

Taking to Instagram, Lili and Camila called out the “disrespectful” images, slamming the magazine’s attempt at “fixing” the actresses’ bodies. On International Women’s Day, the two women posted a message directed at the Philippines-based magazine, according to Teen Vogue.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: our time is now. We are phenomenal and we will make the world a better place for all women,” Lili wrote in a post that has since been removed.

She then went on to share the struggles that she and Camile went through toward self-acceptance, only to get shown images like the ones on the Cosmo Philippines cover.

“It’s an everyday battle sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is the perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome.”

She also condemned the attempt to “fix” their bodies “to conform to beauty standards.”

“We are f***ing powerful, beautiful, and strong. We aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards… You can’t ‘fix’ us.”

In her own way, Camila echoed Lili’s sentiment and blatantly told the magazine that she’s not interested in having a “slimmer waist,” adding that she is already happy with her figure.

“We want their readers to know that those bodies are not ours; they have been distorted from their natural beauty. We prefer to see our bodies the way they actually are.”

The Instagram posts from the actresses have since been removed, but a fan was able to capture the series of images and shared it on the social media platform.

Interestingly, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes retained their posts featuring images from when they were featured on the Cosmopolitan magazine as cover girls of their February issue.

Fans took to social media to call out Cosmo Philippines on the matter.

As of the writing of this article, the magazine has yet to respond or make any statement about the matter, according to CNN Philippines. However, the “distorted” photos in question can no longer be found in their official Instagram account.