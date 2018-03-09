Selena Gomez’s Mom Still Causes Conflict Between Her And Justin Bieber, ‘In Touch Weekly’ Reports [Rumors]

Gomez believes that it's Bieber's responsibility to make things right.

After years of an on again and off again relationship, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were back in each other’s arms yet again in November 2017. The lovebirds started dating again after the Barney & Friends alum broke up with Canadian singer The Weeknd, who she dated for 10 months in 2017. Apparently, their fans rallied behind them, but it seems that things between them are not as easy as what everyone thinks. Jelena, a portmanteau dubbed by the entertainment media are reportedly having a hard time because of their parents. The singer-actress’ mom is said to be the main reason for the couple’s conflict.

A source recently spoke with In Touch Weekly and said that Selena Gomez told Justin Bieber that he is liable to “make things right” whatever it takes. There have been reports that both of their parents didn’t like the idea that they rekindled their romance, which happened shortly after her kidney transplant a few months ago. The insider also said that there has been a lot of misunderstandings between them, but the Thirteen Reasons Why executive producer is determined to fix things between the “Baby” singer and her mom, Mandy Teefey.

Unfortunately, Bieber has no idea how to start everything with Mandy, something that caused tension between him and Selena Gomez.

“There has been so much bad blood between them. Selena has told Justin that it’s his responsibility to make things right, no [matter] what it takes.”

Because of their disagreements, the couple decided to give each other some space – away from each other. However, as what E! News reported, nothing’s changed when it comes to their love. The source said that they still communicate and will certainly get back together soon.

On the plus side, Selena Gomez won’t stop until her mom and Bieber – two of those people she loves the most, would be on speaking terms again. The insider went on to say that the Wizards of Waverly Place star won’t be that happy until she sees them making peace. Previous reports from In Touch Weekly suggested that Mandy Teefey was hospitalized after a fight with her daughter when the former learned that she had reconciled with the “Boyfriend” singer.

It is said that Mandy was concerned that Selena Gomez would go back to her old habit if she dates Bieber again, who had been in different controversies since he rose to fame in 2009. Her mom was worried that she might be drinking and go partying again because of the 24-year-old Ontario native. An insider previously told Life & Style that everything between the couple “could get real ugly” since he is nothing but “trouble and immature.”

“She doesn’t think it’s too much to ask that he try to make amends with her mom. She knows she truly won’t be happy until the people she loves the most in the world have finally made peace.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber started their on and off romance in 2010.