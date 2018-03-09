Jaylen Brown Injury Update: Celtics Guard Suffers Nasty Fall To Court From Rim In Timberwolves Game

Fans saw a scary incident during Thursday night's game with Brown hitting the court hard.

During Thursday night’s NBA action, fans watching the Celtics vs. Timberwolves game witnessed a scary Jaylen Brown injury occur. The play happened on a fast break as the Celtics’ guard managed to leap and grab the rim, only to have his hands slip. From there, those watching the game saw the Boston player quickly crash to the floor on his back and stay down. At one point, he appeared to be shaking a bit after the fall.

A video from Fan Sports Clips Twitter page showed the play which happened in the third quarter of Thursday’s game. Boston was in transition on the fast break with Brown leading the way. As he ran into the paint on his team’s end, Brown soared for the highlight dunk with a two-handed slam and was also fouled by Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggings. Unfortunately, Brown’s hands slipped off the rim quickly and he hit the hardwood below with nobody close enough to catch his fall.

After landing on the court, Brown stayed laying on his side, trying to regain himself as teammates and concerned Timberwolves players also gathered around him. Medical staff from both teams also checked on him. A stretcher was eventually brought out to the court as it appeared the Celtics guard may have hurt his back and neck.

The #Celtics shoot 50% from the field and head into halftime with a 60-46 lead over the Timberwolves. Marcus Morris has a game-high 14pts along with 5reb. Irving: 11pts, 3ast, 2stl; Tatum: 9pts. pic.twitter.com/CjymPcL5QH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

The good news for Brown and Boston Celtics fans is that ESPN reported Brown was able to walk back to the locker room on his own without any assistance or use of a stretcher. As far as Brown’s injury or status, that’s still being determined. A tweet from the Boston Celtics’ Twitter page indicated he was being evaluated for “concussion-like symptoms.”

Fans already saw one horrific injury occur at the start of the Celtics season when their offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward went up for a layup on the side of the basket and landed awkwardly on the court. Hayward ended up suffering a season-ending injury that many fans believed would hinder the team this season.

Jaylen Brown walks off the court after a scary fall he took on a fast-break dunk. pic.twitter.com/pAEMfQAx2i — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2018

However, the Boston Celtics continue to remain among the top two or three teams in the Eastern Conference NBA standings with a record of 46-20. The other good news is that the team became the second in the conference and the league to clinch a playoff spot with their 117-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Now they’ll await the latest diagnosis for Jaylen Brown and hope he’ll be good to go sooner rather than later.