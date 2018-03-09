Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Legs In New Instagram Photo, Adds Vague Caption

Kourtney Kardashian showcases her lean legs in silver blazer dress and adds mysterious caption.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her legs in a new Instagram photo while wearing a sparkly dress. The 38-year-old reality star got raves for her leggy look, with a few even complimenting her feet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star simply captioned the image, “no thanks.” It had some wondering what her meaning was with the caption, but she even received praise for the obscure messages she posts on social media that seem to hold hidden messages.

Kourtney wore a sequined blazer mini-dress and she did a great job of making it look sensational. It had a plunging neckline that hinted she wore no bra or any other clothing underneath. Her hair was wavy and flipped to one side. She finished the look with a pair of black ankle strap heels that also showed off her feet.

Kardashian’s Instagram followers can’t help but notice how much she’s killing it lately. Some believe her split from ex, Scott Disick, is making her look great. Kourtney is dedicated to a ketogenic diet, which is mostly protein.

In Style reported in June 2017 that Kourtney refrains from eating 14 to 16 hours after dinner and does a 24-hour fast once every week. She detoxes and keeps her body in a continuous state of ketosis to look the way she does.

Kourtney said she cut out certain foods from her diet, such as grains, beans, and legumes. Her lunches and dinners are “really clean and fresh whole foods” that include chicken, fish, and vegetables. When she’s on vacation, she admits to straying a bit from the plan.

no thanks. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 8, 2018 at 7:14pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian claimed on an episode of KUWK a few weeks ago that she only weighs 98 pounds. She pointed out that she weighs just 36 pounds more than her 8-year-old son, Mason, who’s 62 pounds.

In January, Kourtney shared some sexy bikini snaps on social media from her vacation in Mexico with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. When she traveled to Tokyo last week, she shared numerous photos in form-fitting vinyl clothes. Some of those images can be seen in this article on The Inquisitr.

In other drama revolving around Kourtney Kardashian, there were reports that she unfollowed Younes Bendjima on Instagram and that he’d made his account private, but Just Jared reports that they seem just fine. Kourtney posted an Instagram story Wednesday night about her and Younes shopping together.