‘Project Runway All Stars’ 2018 Recap: Episode 9 — ‘Posen On The Red Carpet’

Zac Posen was helping the designers on ‘Project Runway All Stars’ create red carpet looks tonight.

Zac Posen was helping the designers on Project Runway All Stars Season 6 tonight, as they were creating red carpet looks. They got to use materials from Posen’s own studio, but who got eliminated on Project Runway All Stars 2018 tonight? Find out the Episode 9 results below in our Project Runway All Stars spoilers.

Last week on Project Runway All Stars Season 6, the designers had to create party dresses using colors given to them by Isaac Mizrahi. This challenge gave us many stressed-out designers, as Ken seemed to shut down the entire challenge. However, the judges ended up loving his look. Stanley won his second challenge in a row and it was Merline and Anthony in the bottom two, as the judges eliminated Merline.

The Challenge

The designers headed out to meet Alyssa Milano, who happened to be with Zac Posen in his own studio. For this challenge, the designers had to create a red carpet look which highlighted their own signature technique. Since Anne Fulenwider was not here this week, the designers would be mentoring each other’s looks.

Workroom

After getting a tour of Zac’s studio, he had materials picked out for them for this challenge. They each got to pick materials. The designers sketched and then headed back to the workroom to get to work. The designers were really struggling with getting their technique worked into their looks, especially in one day.

Mentoring Sessions

The button bag was brought out for this one, as they drew to see who they would be mentoring. These were pretty pointless, as none of them told each other anything worthwhile. They are all competitors, so it was saying nice things and being fake and sometimes even lying.

Runway Day

The designers had a little more time to complete their looks, as they were all freaking out in the workroom. They were not happy to create red carpet looks in one day on Project Runway All Stars 2018. The models came in and the looks were finished, as they all headed off to the runway.

The designers will have to bring it this week! @rosieperezbklyn and @Zac_Posen join the panel to judge the #PRAllStars on a specific design technique. See what they think of their looks on an all new episode this Thursday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/XStRaQ37LS — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) March 7, 2018

Judges’ Critiques

After watching the runway show, it was time for the judges to give their feedback. The judges tonight were Alyssa Milano, Georgina Chapman, Isaac Mizrahi, and guest judges Rosie Perez and Zac Posen. The top and bottom looks for came from Anthony, Stanley, Ken, Edmond, Fabio, and Joshua.

Fabio – Zac said he did a spectacular job and he should be proud. Isaac said he liked the nod to the future. Rosie said it is not what everyone else would be wearing. Alyssa said she knew this was Fabio when it came on the runway.

Ken – Alyssa said he handled the fabric well. Georgina said the sidepiece is pulling at the tailoring. Isaac said the v-neck is weird and wavering. Isaac said it does not feel finished.

Stanley – Alyssa said it is not all about the dress and it would allow the subject to shine. Georgina said it is too simple. Rosie said there is no way someone like her would fit into that dress. Isaac said it looks like an expensive dress.

Joshua – Isaac loved the colors of the dress. Zac said it was a lot going on in one look. Georgina said stick to a story. Alyssa couldn’t figure out if she loved the look or hated it, but he showed his technique flawlessly.

Anthony – Isaac and this dress is really great and the color is pretty. Georgina said it feels so easy and light. Zac said he nailed this challenge.

Edmond – Georgina said to use the same fabric going all the way down. Isaac said the finish bothers him. Alyssa said it looks like a throw pillow attached to the dress. Rosie said she hated it.

Results

After some drama backstage between the designers, viewers watched the judges discuss the looks tonight. The designers returned to the runway and the winning look tonight came from Anthony. For winning, he gets to dress a star for a Lifetime movie event. The bottom two looks came from Edmond and Joshua, but it was Joshua eliminated tonight.

Project Runway All Stars 2018 airs on Thursday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.