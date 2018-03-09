NFL Trade Rumors: Aqib Talib Headed To Rams With 2018 Draft Pick To Broncos, According To ‘NFL Network’

Los Angeles now boasts one of the league's top secondaries with the addition of Talib, per 'NFL Network.'

The latest NFL trade rumors surrounding Aqib Talib mentioned several teams including the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, but Los Angeles has pulled the trigger on a deal, NFL Media reported. The Denver Broncos cornerback will suit up with the NFC squad in the 2018 NFL season, giving the Rams what looks to be one of, if not the best secondary in the league. Here are the latest details on the NFL trade involving Aqib Talib and what the Denver Broncos will get in return.

On Thursday night, NFL Network‘s James Palmer and Ian Rapoport reported via sources that the Broncos have agreed to send Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib to the Rams in an NFL trade. In exchange, the Denver Broncos will receive a fifth-round draft pick from the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rapoport had previously reported that trade talks were ongoing between the Rams and Patriots involving Talib, but they had reached a standoff. New England’s loss easily becomes Los Angeles’ gain now in the form of one of the league’s top players at the position. Many analysts believe this will put the Rams among the elite defenses of the league based on this move and a few others.

The team also acquired Sam Shields and Marcus Peters to further upgrade their defense ahead of the upcoming season. Talib is a five-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who led all cornerbacks in interceptions last season with 32. His new teammate Marcus Peter was a 2016 All-Pro player who has racked up 19 interceptions over the past three seasons. In addition, Sam Shields is also a former Pro Bowl selection in 2014 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Rapoport said on Thursday that Talib’s shortlist of teams he would play for consisted of just two teams.

“For Talib, there were really only two places he wanted to go. New England, where of course he had a lot of success with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. And Los then Angeles with the Rams, where he would get to play under Wade Phillips, his former defensive coordinator in Denver.”

It’s being said that the addition of Talib, Shields, and Peters will help the L.A. Rams in terms of their stay atop the NFC West division, especially with the Seattle Seahawks looking to dismantle their once-elite defense. With defensive end Michael Bennett having recently been traded to the Eagles, Richard Sherman could very well be on his way out next. Among the teams listed in NFL rumors as potential suitors for Sherman are the New England Patriots.

As of this report, the Los Angeles Rams are listed at Vegas Insider on the NFL future odds with 18 to 1 odds to win the Super Bowl. That has them tied with Seattle and the Houston Texans for sixth overall on the listing as the Patriots (11/2) and Eagles (8/1) lead all teams.