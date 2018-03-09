‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 130-131 Spoilers: Frieza Seals Victory For Universe 7 After Jiren Defeats Goku

The latest 'Dragon Ball Super' spoilers gave a major hint on what will happen in the final two episodes of the Tournament of Power.

Starting with 80 fighters and eight universes, now only two teams are left in Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power. Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 and 129 made most fans believe that Jiren and Son Goku are the remaining fighters in the battle royal arena. However, the latest DBS Spoilers confirmed that Frieza is yet to be eliminated and revealed how he will help Universe 7 beat Universe 11 and win the Super Dragon Balls.

There are two episodes left before fans finally bid farewell to the Tournament of Power and the entire Dragon Ball Super series. The epic battle between Son Goku and Jiren The Grey continues to surpass expectations. When Son Goku mastered Ultra Instinct, the Universe 11 Pride Trooper finally decided to show his real power.

In the spoilers posted by Ken Xyro, Dragon Ball Super Episode 130, titled “The Greatest Showdown Of All Times! The Ultimate Survival Battle!,” will start with Son Goku holding the upper hand. However, everything changes when Jiren collects his thoughts and starts to get serious. The Pride Trooper surrounds himself with a red aura and dashes toward the enemy. He fires a Ki-blast at point-blank range that blows away Son Goku in a flashy scene. Krillin and Master Roshi are worried that Jiren succeeds in knocking Son Goku out of the battle royal arena.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131, titled “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!,” confirms Son Goku’s elimination in the Tournament of Power. Most believe that Universe 7 will lose and will soon be erased by Omni-king Zeno. Son Goku and Jiren, who are both exhausted from their battle, look at the King of All.

Despite seeing Son Goku lose to Jiren, the two Zenos don’t announce the winner, nor erase the entire Universe 7, hinting that the Tournament of Power isn’t over yet. Everyone is surprised when a death beam hits Jiren’s back, which may cause him to fall out of the battle royal arena. Frieza shows himself and seals the victory for Universe 7.

Since Dragon Ball Super, Episode 128, the absence of Frieza has created debate among fans. A previous Inquisitr article speculated that the evil warrior died, while Son Goku and Jiren unleashed an incredible amount of power. However, when the finalized title for Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 came out, most fans predicted that Frieza is still alive and will help Universe 7 beat Universe 11.

As the lone warrior standing in the arena, Frieza will be the one receiving the Super Dragon Balls. As of now, fans may already have an idea in their mind regarding Frieza’s wish. However, knowing Dragon Ball Super, the finale will surely show something that will leave everyone amazed and surprised.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.