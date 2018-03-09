Jeremy Lin Returns To NBA Court, Joins Brooklyn Nets Shoot-Around

Jeremy Lin is on his way towards a full recovery from a knee injury as he returns to an NBA court to join the Nets' shootaround.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin is currently recovering from knee surgery, and he is expected to be out of action until early next season. But despite the setback, Lin has been very positive, and he has a positive effect on his teammates. Jeremy finally returned to an NBA court last Tuesday night as he joined the Nets in their shoot-around.

During the Nets’ season opener last October, Lin was having a great game against the Indiana Pacers. However, he injured his right knee during a layup attempt late in the game. Lin could be seen crying after the injury to his knee, per Bleacher Report. It was determined the next day that Lin suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee.

It was a heart-breaking moment for Lin and his fans, as his second season in Brooklyn ended quickly. Lin signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Nets two summers ago, but he has struggled with injuries. Last season, Lin only played in 36 games in his first year with the Nets. Jeremy was hampered by a right hamstring problem all season before coming down with an ankle injury late in the year. According to the New York Post, Lin has decided to remain with the Nets next season, opting in to the final year of his deal.

In a recent interview with NBA.com, Jeremy Lin talked about his recovery and how he felt during a morning shoot-around with his teammates before their game against the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday. Lin noted that it’s still a long road ahead before he officially returns to the court, but he is very happy to participate in a shoot-around.

“It felt good, I mean it wasn’t the first time, I’ve been doing it for a bit. It felt good to do it on an NBA floor. I feel really good. Still no setbacks, everything is going to plan – the time we set in the beginning. I really can’t complain, it’s been a lot smoother of a process than I anticipated.”

Lin has been rehabbing his right knee injury in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the world famous Fortius Sport & Health Center. Some of the programs of the rehabilitation center were established by former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Lin has been going back-and-forth from Vancouver to Brooklyn this season and his dedication is still having an effect on his teammates.

In eight NBA seasons, Jeremy Lin has career averages of 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from the three-point line. Lin started his career as an undrafted free agent for the Golden State Warriors before making his name with the New York Knicks. Lin has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets, before signing with the Brooklyn Nets.