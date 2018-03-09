Anthony Davis Injury Update: Pelicans Star Will Be ‘Day-To-Day’ After Ankle Injury

Davis will miss a bit of time due to a recent ankle sprain he suffered in a game.

In a recent Anthony Davis injury update, New Orleans Pelicans fans are learning of the latest game status for their All-Star player. Davis’ latest injury made for his second-straight exit from a game, even though his team won both. Luckily, it appears this latest injury for Anthony Davis isn’t as serious as the injury that his teammate DeMarcus Cousins suffered just before the NBA All-Star break. Here are the latest details on Davis’ injury and how long he may be out of action for.

On Thursday evening, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via Twitter that the MRI results indicated that Anthony Davis has a left ankle sprain. Wojnarowski also said the big man is now “doubtful” for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Davis suffered the injury in the third quarter of his team’s game on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings while battling Kings center Kosta Koufos for a rebound. Davis remained in the game for a bit after going down to the court but eventually made his exit to the locker room. After exiting the game, there were X-rays taken which came back negative. However, the further MRI tests today revealed the ankle sprain that will now sideline the All-Star.

Davis was fitted for a walking boot after Wednesday night’s game and made comments regarding his injury then.

“I feel fine, but they’ll have the team doctor look at it tomorrow and go from there,” he said. “Any time you twist an ankle it hurts, especially coming off somebody’s foot, because you really don’t have any protection. It was sore. I just wanted to make sure everything was fine.”

The All-Star scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, and also had five blocks in the game before his exit. The team went on to capture their 10th straight victory, defeating the Kings 114-101. As of this report, the Pelicans star is averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

It was the second-straight night that Davis was forced to leave a game with an injury. In the previous contest, a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Davis had to exit in the second quarter with bruised ribs. However, he was able to return to play in that game and ended up with 31 points to help the team record the victory.

His teammate DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending ruptured left Achilles tendon injury ahead of the NBA All-Star break. That brought Pelicans fans plenty of concern over whether or not New Orleans could continue to make a push towards the playoffs. It has also led to persistent NBA rumors that Cousins or Davis could end up moving to a new team.

However, Davis has kept his name within the discussion for NBA MVP Award by helping the team to their impressive winning streak which only trails the red-hot Houston Rockets at the moment. New Orleans currently sits in fourth place in the competitive Western Conference standings.

Davis’ absence will probably jeopardize the latest hot streak for the Pelicans. However, the good news is it appears he should be able to rest at least a game or two to get back on the court and help his team continue on towards the postseason.