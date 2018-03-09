Nintendo 3DS Gets A ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ Remake, New ‘WarioWare’ Game, ‘Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers,’ And More

Nintendo just unveiled its new game additions for the 3DS via its Direct presentation.

Luigi’s Mansion, WarioWare Gold, Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Story are all coming to Nintendo 3DS.

During the Nintendo Direct presentation, the company revealed the new games for its handheld device.

WarioWare

The library for the Nintendo 3DS will continue to expand this year with the addition of the Mario spin-off franchise Wario. WarioWare Gold, which is set for release on August 3, will be the “most packed” minigame package. This is not surprising considering that there will be 300 minigames in WarioWare Gold.

Nintendo released the most recent WarioWare game, Game & Wario, for the Wii U in 2013 and after five years, the company is bringing it back. Classic characters from previous titles will return, although there are changes in character designs.

Luigi’s Mansion

Another game that Nintendo 3DS owners can look forward to is the Luigi’s Mansion remake. The game will follow the original story. Mario has gone missing in a mansion, and it is up to Luigi to look for him. The setting is a gloomy and creepy mansion plagued by phantoms. Aside from braving his fear of ghosts, Luigi needs to capture them using Professor E. Gadd’s special device.

The 3DS version for Luigi’s Mansion will see new additions to the original game launched in 2001. The title will feature an in-game map, and a Boss Rush mode, Nintendo announced through the Direct presentation.

The original Luigi’s Mansion game for Nintendo GameCube is coming to Nintendo 3DS with an updated look and new features! #LuigisMansion for Nintendo #3DS launches this year. pic.twitter.com/qMmuFWJlsr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018

Nintendo originally released Luigi’s Mansion for GameCube in 2001. In 2013, Nintendo released Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon for 3DS. The game that will be released this year is a remastered version of Luigi’s Mansion.

More 3DS Games

The Dillon series will also head to Nintendo’s handheld under the game title Dead-Heat Breakers. This version will allow players to bring a character to accompany Dillon. What’s even more exciting is that the eShop will roll out a demo version of the game on May 10. The full version of the game will launch on May 24.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, which will come out for the Switch this year, will be available for 3DS release schedule is on July 13.

#MarioLuigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey launches exclusively for Nintendo #3DS in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2pctSUnqPg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018

Planned additions for Nintendo 3DS in 2019 include a remake of Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Story.