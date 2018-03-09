President Trump And Kim Jong Un To Meet By May — North Korea Will Stop Nuclear Tests

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May, and Kim says he'll stop nuclear tests.

President Donald Trump teased reporters and warned them about a major announcement coming at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 8. Shirish Dáte, a senior White House correspondent for the Huffington Post, reported the announcement, which described President Trump sticking his head into the White House briefing room to tell journalists nearby that “South Korea would be making a major announcement at 1900 this evening.”

The reporter followed that report up with the update, which noted that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also informed reporters that “the South Korean national security adviser” would give reporters an announcement at their designated stakeout location at 7 p.m., with no officials from the U.S. scheduled to participate in the event.

The White House’s Press Secretary also released an update, which pointed to upcoming remarks by South Korea’s Chung Eui-yong, noting that the announcement would be made on camera.

According to WIBC out of Indianapolis, President Trump was given a letter from Kim Jong Un, via South Korea.

As reported by CNN, President Trump has been invited to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean officials visiting the White House Thursday delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to President Trump inviting him to meet, according to a senior US official and a former US senior official.https://t.co/umT6ioCSBG — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 8, 2018

Soon after the announcement, North Korea began trending on Twitter, with more than 50,000 tweets.

Kim Jong Un also began trending on Twitter, with more than 22,000 tweets about the North Korean leader quickly flowing into the social networking site.

According to Reuters, President Trump has committed to meeting with Kim by May, as reported by South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong. It is not immediately clear where the meeting will take place.

Reuters also reports that Kim has stated he will not hold future nuclear tests.

According to Foreign Police, North Korea has attempted to meet with a U.S. president for more than two decades, dating back to the days when Kim Jong Il invited Bill Clinton to a summit.

However, responses like the one published below are also flowing into Twitter, with Trump’s detractors claiming that personally meeting with North Korean leader represents the president of the U.S. adding a legitimacy to Kim’s regime.