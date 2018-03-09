WWE News: Odds For ‘Fastlane 2018’ Revealed — Who Will Be On The Road To ‘WrestleMania 34’?

The latest odds for who will win on Sunday play into the expected matches on 'the grandest stage of them all.'

On Sunday, the WWE Fastlane 2018 winners will be on their way to WrestleMania 34, and recent odds suggest who those winners may be. There are a total of six matches scheduled for Sunday’s big pay-per-view card with every championship from the roster being defended. Fans who may not want to spoil the potential winners should avoid reading on, as WWE Fastlane 2018 spoilers could follow if the odds prove true.

As reported on Thursday by WWE Leaks, the first betting odds were published for Sunday’s event from the Irish sportsbook Paddy Power. The online sportsbook regularly offers betting odds for the various WWE pay-per-views as well as other situational or prop bets for matches and events. For Fastlane, there aren’t a whole lot of surprises in terms of the favorites and underdogs heading into the pay-per-view, as it looks like most champions are expected to retain on Sunday. One exception comes in the United States title match which has close odds, with “The Viper” Randy Orton favored.

WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title at Sunday’s ‘Fastlane’ PPV in a ‘Sixpack Challenge.’ WWE

WWE Fastlane 2018 Odds

The Usos (4/7) vs. The New Day (5/4) – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

vs. The New Day (5/4) – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Shinsuke Nakamura (2/9) vs. Rusev (5/2)

Randy Orton (4/6) vs. Bobby Roode (Even) – WWE United States Title

– WWE United States Title Natalya & Carmella (8/11) vs. Becky & Naomi (Even)

Charlotte (1/7) vs. Ruby Riott (4/1) – WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

vs. Ruby Riott (4/1) – WWE SmackDown Women’s Title AJ Styles (1/5) vs. John Cena (5/1) vs. Kevin Owens (17/2) vs. Sami Zayn (17/2) vs. Baron Corbin (10/1) vs. Dolph Ziggler (12/1) – WWE Championship

The Fastlane match results seem to tell the stories most fans are expecting as the road to WrestleMania continues. The Usos appear to be locked in to head to WrestleMania as champions, but they could change should the odds shift away from them closer to the PPV. Their rivalry with The New Day has become a classic tag team feud over the years, and this match should only further that story.

In the women’s title situation, many fans are already predicting Charlotte will win, but since Carmella is also on the PPV card, she will have the Money in the Bank briefcase in play. She needs to cash in anytime from now until WrestleMania 34, so Sunday could be her big move. The speculation is that Charlotte will be champion at WrestleMania and that her challenger will be Asuka. That’s why the briefcase is becoming more intriguing with just weeks until that match.

WWE Champion AJ Styles will emerge victorious somehow from his big Sixpack Challenge match. There is still speculation that The Undertaker might pop up to cost John Cena the match. That leaves Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, who may simply be outside the ring at the time of the finish unless one of these two takes the loss. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will likely cancel one another out in some sort of turn ahead of an expected match at WrestleMania.

Fans can watch to see who the winners and losers are when WWE’s Fastlane 2018 arrives on the WWE Network this Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time with the Kickoff Show and continuing at 8 p.m. Eastern Time with the main card.