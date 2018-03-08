Melania Trump Refuses To Talk About Stormy Daniels Through Her White House Spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham

Melania Trump won't talk about Stormy Daniels through her spokesperson.

On Thursday, March 8, this writer sent an email to the White House email address of Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson, with the subject line, “Please issue a statement on Stormy Daniels.”

The text of the short email contained questions, seeking commentary from Melania via her spokesperson about the Stormy situation, which has come alive with buzz about President Trump’s “paternity information” in Stormy’s NDA, as well as her restraining order, as reported by the Inquisitr. Also unanswered was a direct message sent to the official Twitter account of Stephanie Grisham, sent on March 1, which asked the White House Director of Communications for Melania Trump if she had any comment about Grisham reportedly being considered as a replacement for Hope Hicks.

As of 5:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, that email went unanswered. There was no blanket denial, nor a confirmation of Melania’s feelings about Stormy and the pending lawsuit. If Melania were to divorce President Trump, she would become the first woman to divorce a sitting president.

Other publications are reporting a similar silence from Melania and her spokesperson when it comes to matters involving Stormy.

As reported by Newsweek, the publication also had no luck when it came to prying a statement out of Grisham regarding the situation as it relates to Melania, including allegations of President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels — which she claims happened in 2006, prior to Trump becoming president and when Barron Trump was a few months old.

“A White House spokesman for Melania Trump did not respond to a request for comment from Newsweek.”

According to CNN, the publication also reached out to Melania about Stormy through her spokesperson, but Grisham also did not issue a statement to the news agency.

“First Lady Melania Trump has stayed… Her communications director Stephanie Grisham did not respond to a request for comment.”

The publication compares Melania’s refusal to make a public statement about Stormy to the manner in which former first lady Hillary Clinton spoke out when former President Bill Clinton was accused of cheating with Monica Lewinsky. Mrs. Clinton made public statements about the melee within days after the allegations broke, and about one week later, Hillary was telling NBC News that the allegations were part of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Melania Trump silent on Stormy Daniels, unlike Hillary Clinton who defended Bill over Monica Lewinsky https://t.co/p2lBZgea6w pic.twitter.com/8gJLpTcN3b — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 8, 2018

Hillary went on to say that she had spoken “at great length” with her husband about Lewinsky, and that the “entire country” would eventually have more information. Clinton would discover that her words about the alleged affair — a topic she believed would “slowly dissipate over time under the weight of its own insubstantiality” — would be untrue. Later, Hillary would admit in her Living History memoir that the alleged adultery would leave her “dumbfounded, heartbroken and outraged.”

Hillary wrote, “Gulping for air, I started crying and yelling at him. What do you mean? What are you saying? Why did you lie to me?'”

Melania, meanwhile, has not made her thoughts about Stormy public, as of this writing.