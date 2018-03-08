Pamela Anderson Speaks Out About Son Brandon’s Fight With His Dad, Tommy Lee

The actress issues her first statement about the Lee family fight, saying her ex-husband is ‘a disaster spinning out of control.’

Pamela Anderson is speaking out for the first time about the physical altercation that occurred between her 21-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and his father, Tommy Lee. In a lengthy post to her website, Pamela Anderson revealed that she is living in France at the moment but that she has “complete faith” in her son and his legal team to resolve the “unfortunate and sad situation” regarding Tommy Lee.

Brandon Lee punched his father in the face shortly after the Motley Crue drummer made remarks about his ex-wife Pamela Anderson’s interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan in which she talked about Tommy’s 1998 arrest for spousal abuse. Tommy posted then deleted a photo of his fat lip and called his son out for the attack.

In her post, Pamela Anderson wrote that she hopes her ex-husband gets the help he needs for what she alleges is a serious problem with alcohol.

“I pray Tommy gets the help he needs,” Pamela wrote.

“His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father.”

Anderson added that her sons, Brandon and Dylan, have tried to help Tommy Lee in recent months and she had hoped that he would be OK. Pamela also admitted that she feared things could escalate before they got better.

Pamela Anderson also called Tommy Lee “delusional” for blaming his son for their fight but acknowledged that the matter is between the two men.

“This matter is ideally between just a father and a son. And rehab if the stars align,” Pamela wrote.

Pamela Anderson has also vowed not to talk to Tommy Lee again until he is “sober and in his right mind.” Anderson added that Tommy has tried to contact her but she has blocked him.

“It is impossible to reason with crazy,” the actress wrote.

Pamela Anderson stands by her son Brandon, saying he acted in self-defense when he punched his father and gave him a fat lip. Tommy Lee has said Brandon’s attack was unprovoked and claims his son stormed into his bedroom and assaulted him, knocking him unconscious. But Pamela Anderson has accused Tommy Lee of being jealous of his own sons and she described him as “the definition of narcissist/sociopath.”

Pamela also had some harsh words for Tommy Lee’s fiancee, Vine star Brittany Furlan. In her post, Pamela wrote that Tommy’s fiancee “keeps him drunk.”

“This is what he wants – someone to behave badly with,” she wrote. “It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public.”

Pamela Anderson added that her son Brandon only wants to see his dad get sober and that the 21-year-old even put together an intervention with the help of some of Tommy’s friends.

“Brandon has risked everything to save his father,” Anderson wrote.

“Believe me. He punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt. Now Tommy feels humiliated – and is attempting to destroy his own son. This is the Devil – This is the disease of alcoholism.”

In a statement to People, Brandon Lee said he is “devastated” at the events that have occurred as a result of his father’s alleged alcoholism. Brandon also claimed that he has worked “tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition.” Brandon Lee reiterated that he hoped to keep his dad’s sobriety and recovery a private family matter, but that Tommy made it public by taking it to social media.

“I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy,” Brandon said.

But Tommy Lee says his ex-wife and son’s claims that he is an alcoholic are untrue. The rock legend took to Twitter to blast claims that an intervention was staged for him, and he said he is living a happy life with his new fiancee.

“I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life,” Tommy wrote. “I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f***in retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f***n years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!!”!!

Tommy also temporarily signed off from social media, saying he’s tired of reading all the lies.

