Samsung’s 2018 4K QLED TV Imitates Any Surface

The new QLED TV from the Korean manufacture blends in to any environment like a chameleon.

Samsung’s 2018 QLED TV was unveiled at an event in New York on March 7 where they displayed their new line up of 4K TVs. According to a report by the Verge, the TV maker’s focus for this year is “intelligence and smart home control.” The new TVs also features some improvements in the picture quality with darker blacks, according to the report. Samsung’s 2018 QLED models include the Q9, Q8, Q7 and Q6; the new models will also be available in curved variants.

Interestingly, the stand-out feature of the 2018 QLED TV model is the new “Ambient Mode,” which uses your phone to capture an image of the surface surrounding the TV, enabling the TV to blend in with the surface. The TV blends seamlessly with the surrounding surface almost like a chameleon. The “Ambient Mode” can also display news headlines, weather information, pictures, and other information.

The QLED TV pretends to be transparent in the classiest way possible, making it almost unnoticeable to unfamiliar eyes. Samsung’s new lineup of TVs is also equipped to act as a hub for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, according to the Verge. The 4k TVs can sync with mobile phones, lights, thermostats, and even refrigerators using the mobile app.

The “Ambient Mode” also comes with an inbuilt timer to control the duration of the ambient effect to save power. The QLED TVs improve on last year’s Frame TV concept from the Korean manufacturer which looked like a picture frame on a wall. The Frame TV could display a gallery of artwork, rotating the available images. The new QLED TVs build on this concept, making the television almost invisible on the wall, according to Quartz.

The TVs ship with a very thin cable that provides power and audio-visual feedback to a separate box. The box provides all the necessary connectivity options for hooking up gaming consoles and cable boxes. Samsung is partnering with the Weather Channel, the New York Times, and others to display information on the TVs. Pricing for the TVs have not be disclosed but Quartz speculates prices to be below $20,000.

The Q9 is available in 75 inches and 55 inches; the Q8 in 75 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches; Q7 in 75 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches; and Q6 in 82 inches, 75 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches.