Disney Cruise Line Redefines Enchanted Adventures

Disney Cruise Line launches Enchanted Adventures.

The Disney Cruise Line is launching more Enchanted Adventures. Disney is featuring ports in different areas of the world so that families can take a magical cruise to explore breathtaking areas in Europe or awe inspiring destinations near the United States. The first-time round trip ever will be taking off on an eight night cruise from the port of Civitavecchia, a town near Rome, come the summer of 2019.

According to Travel Weekly, there will be stops in Spain, France, and Italy. Travelers can walk Spain’s gorgeous sandy beaches in the city of Barcelona, view Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast, La Spezia (which is a common launch point for viewing the picturesque towns of Cinque Terre), Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Marseilles, on the romantic French Riviera.

There will be so many unforgettable paths to take that Disney’s guests will bring their magic home with them, like memories from the mesmerizing vistas along the Antrim Coast, the ethereal ruins of the Dunluce Castle, the vibrant Baltic, the whimsical Norwegian fjords, and the scenic Mediterranean.

Disney Parks Blog reports that there are six more new cruise routes on top of the beautiful Rome-based cruise that Disney is providing in Europe. Other magical routes are Belfast, Northern Ireland; Brest and Toulon (Provence), France; Gothenburg and Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; and Fredericia, Denmark.

Disney is also casting their magic to some of their popular ports closer to America that are in the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and Alaska, also featuring new cruise lengths aboard the Disney Fantasy.

Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, is a stop that is included on all cruises aboard the Disney Fantasy. There are many destinations where Disney’s Cruise Line guests can plunge into the breathtaking beaches, enjoy the island culture and search the local market places for some magic to take home.

Where ever Disney’s guests decide to take their adventure, there is magic everywhere they will go. Disney’s Cruise Line is making sure of that. They are reminding us that it really is a small world after all.

Matt Stroshane / Getty Images

Disney has more information about their new Enchanted Adventures and travel arrangements at the Disney Cruise Line website.