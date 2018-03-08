Ivanka Trump Ditches Pricey Fashion And Dons $90 Coat For Work

Ivanka Trump wears a $90 black coat for work on Thursday, March 8.

Ivanka Trump ditched her preference pricey fashion on Thursday by donning a $90 coat at work in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Mail posted photos of the first daughter leaving her home in the Kalorama neighborhood Thursday morning. She wore one of her affordable brand favorites — Zara. The black coat had pearl embellishments on the collar and pockets. According to the report, the actual cost is $89.90 and is currently sold out.

A photo of her at work is seen below and Daily Mail posted a tweet of Trump leaving her home in the coat.

Trump added a pair of black cropped pants and kitten heel slingbacks to her outfit. She polished the look with bold red lipstick, pearl and diamond earrings, dark sunglasses, and a black handbag. Ivanka wore her blonde hair straight and parted in the middle.

The black coat isn’t the only clothing Ivanka Trump has worn from the Spanish retailer. According to the report, the 35-year-old has donned a plaid blazer and a tasseled top many times from the fashion brand. She also donned pointed bow-embellished mules with a matching fringed top and high-waisted pants last November, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

Although the coat is currently sold out, Daily Mail reports that similar styles can be purchased from Nasty Gal, Chorus, and others with prices starting at just $27.

Ivanka Trump is known to wear clothes from her own brand, but was in the news last summer for wearing a $35 Victoria Beckham design that was retailed through Target.

Ivanka Trump in her $90 in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 8. She’s pictured with John Kelly (left) and husband, Jared Kushner (right). Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

The New York Post reported that even a woman Ivanka who’s worth millions can’t turn down a good bargain! The dress was a black, knee-length dress that had a ruffled bottom and calla lily print. It was on the sale rack for $17.99 at the time of the report.

Ivanka Trump rocked a seriously sassy red lip as she left for work this morning https://t.co/RuOcjmF2S0 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 8, 2018

The dress Target dress Ivanka wore in June 2017 is seen below.

Ivanka Trump just wore a $35 Target dress—and you can buy it on sale RIGHT now: https://t.co/kUpsXg6lAl pic.twitter.com/3WMexiTSzB — Women’s Health (@WomensHealthMag) June 6, 2017

When President Donald Trump’s daughter appeared at an event held at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina last fall, she wore a stylish top with a neckline that resembled a choker from Harlowe and Graham. It was priced for less than $25 on nordstromrack.com at the time.

Earlier last year, Ivanka Trump was seen in New York City donning a pleated velvet mini-dress by Oasis that sold for $113.