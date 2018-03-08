WWE News: John Cena Makes Shocking Statement About ‘WrestleMania 34’

John Cena makes it sound like WrestleMania 34 might lose its biggest star.

WrestleMania 34. It started when Cena lost in the Royal Rumble, and his future at the event was in question. When Cena lost in the WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber, he came out on Monday Night Raw and said that he was going to SmackDown Live to try to earn a spot at WrestleMania 34. He beat AJ Styles and earned a spot at this weekend’s Fastlane main event for the world title. However, if he loses there, what is next for John Cena? In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena made a surprising statement about his plans for WrestleMania 34.

What Will John Cena Do At WrestleMania 34?

The most significant WWE rumors indicate that John Cena will lose at Fastlane and his future match for Wrestlemania 34 might still end up being against The Undertaker. However, with that said, Cena refuses to divulge any plans, although he did come up with a shocking possibility.

With losses at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, if he comes up short at Fastlane, that is three straight pay-per-view losses in a row to start off 2018. John Cena said that he would not put it past Vince McMahon to create the storyline that would leave the 16-time world champion entirely off the WrestleMania 34 card.

According to John Cena, there might be a chance that he has no match and won’t make it on the show at all. Cena even hinted that he might need to buy a ticket just to show up at WrestleMania 34 and then watch the show as a spectator instead of as a WWE superstar.

John Cena And His WWE Future

While leaving the biggest WWE superstar of the last 15 years off the biggest show of the year seems strange, John Cena had a good thought process on why him skipping WrestleMania 34 could be a positive move.

According to Cena, the WWE storyline could be to hint that he doesn’t have “it” anymore. As a result, he misses WrestleMania 34 because he isn’t up to the level of a top-tier superstar anymore. Cena also hinted that this could be a long-term angle and storyline.

John Cena said that Vince McMahon is very smart and could have the idea to see beyond just WrestleMania 34. Having this story of Cena’s growing doubt stretch out for two or three years could be very smart. Of course, that could pay off with Cena finally beating Ric Flair’s record for most title wins, something that could create a monster moment if the losing streak continues and he finally has to fight back.