‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed For Another Year

Days Of Our Lives has been the target of cancellation rumors for months now. Last year, there was heightened speculation that NBC was considering cutting the show in order to make room for Megyn Kelly and her new talk show. That was not the case, and Days of Our Lives was renewed through fall of 2018. With that timeframe quickly approaching, fans have been concerned about the fate of their favorite soap.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives has been renewed for another season. The popular soap will continue airing at least through fall of 2019, but hopefully for the foreseeable future. Social media has been buzzing with excitement over the news. The latest sweeps period has brought more interest into the storylines, and with May right around the corner, things are heating up.

The upcoming season will be number 54 for Days Of Our Lives. That is not an easy task to accomplish, and yet, the show is still going strong. Despite the changing of writers over the years, loyal fans have grown connected to the families and the storylines through the decades. The DiMeras are one of the more popular daytime legacy families, along with the Bradys and Hortons. A lot has happened in five decades, and it looks like it will keep going.

Ron Carlivati took over as head writer for Days Of Our Lives. There were some reservations about him, but he has proven his talents and allowed the show to be renewed for another year. Carlivati directly rivals the show he came from, General Hospital. He has brought a few actors with him, most notably Tyler Christopher. Days Of Our Lives fans have been singing his praises and have attributed the renewal to the current storylines.

Now that the fate of Days Of Our Lives has been revealed, fans can focus on the spoilers that are being leaked regarding their favorite pairs. With at least another year of shows for the soap, the possibilities remain endless. It is clear that NBC believes in the potential for Days Of Our Lives, and so do the millions of fans who watch daily.