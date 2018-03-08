Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Haters Who Tell Her To Get A Breast Reduction

The 'Teen Mom 2' star has been facing body shamers since photos have surfaced of her on vacation with co-star Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has been facing body shaming comments for a while now, as fans and critics have been torturing the mom-of-three ever since she gave birth to her third son, Lux. The reality TV star recently went on a girls’ trip with her other single Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, where the pair had fun enjoying outdoor activities in Hawaii.

Kailyn Lowry posted a photo of the pair before skydiving, dressed up in their gear. Kailyn joked that her boobs were massive in the photo, and another Twitter user stated that one of her breasts was as big as Leah Messer’s head. The reality star laughed off the comments at first, retweeting someone who used a cute idiom to highlight her large chest.

The reality star bemoaned the size of her breasts by saying that she did want a reduction, but she didn’t want to undergo surgery. The reality star has already confessed to having undergone a full body makeover a while ago under the skilled hands of Dr. Miami and booked to have one done again. However, she told fans that at the last minute, she decided she wanted to get her body back in shape through diet and exercise.

Kail’s biggest clap back came when a fan told her to get her breasts done ASAP. Although the tweet was deleted, likely because the user was embarrassed for getting called out by a celebrity, Kail told the user, “I know I need one, but f**k off anyway.”

I know i need one but fuck off anyway https://t.co/4RqpYcyk7Z — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2018

Another user stated that Kailyn had actually had breast implants, which is something Lowry also vehemently denies.

She then wrote a scathing comment to all of those who were spending their precious time pointing out her “flawed” appearance.

“Y’all are so quick to scream my flaws. Like b***h i see it myself so keep your mf comments to yourself,” she said.

Y’all are so quick to scream my flaws. Like bitch i see it myself so keep your mf comments to yourself — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2018

The reality star has been keeping busy in the last several months, as she flies to Atlanta once a month to produce a podcast with good friend Lindsie Chrisley. Both she and Chrisley star on reality TV shows and are single parents. The podcast regularly features Teen Mom 2 cast members, including Leah Messer and Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The pair talk about everything from their personal lives, to their children to funny dating stories.