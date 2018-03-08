Carrie Underwood Urged To Reveal Facial Injury For The First Time At 2018 ACM Awards

Will Carrie perform at the 2018 ACM Awards?

Carrie Underwood is being urged to step back into the spotlight in a big way by fully revealing the injuries she sustained to her face last November for the first time. Although the star has largely kept her face covered since having 40 to 50 stitches inserted after a nasty fall on some steps outside her Tennessee home, fans are now urging the country superstar to take to the stage at the ACM Awards in just a few weeks’ time as the show starts to gear up.

The first wave of performers for the awards show was announced on March 7, revealing that Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and more will be taking to the stage. Afterward, Twitter users flocked to the social media site to urge Underwood to use the awards show to break her recent absence from the spotlight by telling her that they “miss” her. Carrie hasn’t attended a public event since her November fall.

Quoting a tweet from the ACM Awards announcing the first few performers, Carrie fan @allabout_carrie wrote on the 280-character site on March 7, “Please please please perform @carrieunderwood. We all miss you so much!”

The tweet then inspired a slew of responses also encouraging the “Blown Away” singer to either take to the stage or at least attend the award show, which Underwood has appeared at almost every single year since she shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2005.

What do we think the chances are of @carrieunderwood appearing at the #ACMawards? I’m having withdrawals!! ???????????????? — Abby Kaye-Phillips (@twisted14318) March 7, 2018

Really really really hope that Carrie is announced as a performer ???????????? #ACMAwards — Austin Reeves (@austinnwashere) March 7, 2018

Or at least go to the acms!!!! We miss you @carrieunderwood ❤️ — argie ~ (@argieeeeee) March 4, 2018

“Please perform I have missed your beautiful face for so long,” another Underwood fan responded, as a third said, “I agree, but I’m not going to hold my breath for it to happen. But I will be so happy if happens.”

“I think we all just missing seeing her, and maybe just a bit worried,” @smscheffler then added amid Carrie’s fans’ pleas to pop up at the big show. “I think it’s [probably] nice for her to see the fans say we are ready and waiting. That being we all (or at least myself and most others) want her to do what she needs to.”

The 2018 ACM Awards, also known as the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, are set to air live from Las Vegas on April 15 on CBS and will be hosted by Reba McEntire.

Underwood, who’s gained a whopping 12 ACM awards and 19 nominations over the past 13 years, is also up for two more gongs this year, suggesting she very well could attend the big ceremony once again.

The star is nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for her 2017 duet with Keith Urban, “The Fighter,” as well as the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Carrie has largely stayed under the radar over the past few months since confirming that she’d had stitches to her face in addition to breaking her wrist. According to Variety, the mom of one told fans in a blog post on New Year’s Eve that she “might look a bit different” when she finally steps out publicly again.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” Underwood wrote.

Although Carrie has shared a handful of pics of herself on social media over the past few months, her face has always been at least partially covered in the snaps she’s shared with fans.

Carrie’s also only snapped one public photo with a fan in the wake of her injury. Below Deck reality star Adrienne Gang saw her at the gym in mid-December and was able to get a picture with the country superstar, though the mom of one appeared to intentionally turn the left side of her face away from the camera.

Underwood hasn’t yet publicly responded to fans’ pleas to perform or attend the 2018 ACM Awards this week, though more performers are expected to be announced over the coming days.