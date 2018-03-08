Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Asks Jazz Jennings and Emma Gonzalez Out For Coffee

The reality star who is known for criticizing Jazz Jennings and the Parkland shooting survivors has just invited them out for coffee.

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, has been known for his transphobic and anti-LGBTQ tweets. In fact, many people have speculated that the reality star was fired from Counting On due to the transphobic messages he was spreading. A few months ago, he told fans he was unhappy that TLC would broadcast I Am Jazz, a show that documents the transition of a transgender teenager, Jazz Jennings. In the tweet, Derick deliberately misgendered her, calling Jazz a “him,” in addition to stating that her family was using her.

TLC made a statement saying they had cut ties with Derick Dillard and that he would no longer be on the show. Derick stated he was never fired from Counting On but that he and his wife voluntarily decided to withdraw from the television show. Fans of the show have been outraged, however, as they feel that Derick was “unfairly silenced” and that he has the right to state “the truth,” as is outlined in the Christian Bible.

He has also spoken out against the Parkland shooting survivors, stating that the “liberal media” is using them for their anti-gun agenda. He also stated that the liberal media’s bias against guns is why his wife is not verified on Twitter, despite having 200,000 followers, yet some of the shooting survivors are.

However, Derick Dillard has now asked Jazz Jennings and Emma Gonzalez out for coffee, and fans are wondering what is going on.

Thinking about and praying for all those across the country, and especially in your community, who this horrific tragedy has affected. Let me know if you’re ever in Northwest Arkansas and I’d love to grab coffee and visit. #MSDStrong #neveragain — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 7, 2018

Saturday morning snuggles. ????‍????‍????‍???????? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:23pm PST

Although Derick Dillard often condemns Jazz Jennings, it appears he follows her social media accounts anyway. He responded to a February 24 post in which Jazz stated that she was proud of her community (Jazz lives in Florida as well) with a video of Emma Gonzalez speaking about gun control.

The response was mostly negative, with the five comments on his tweet asking him why he would want to get coffee with Jazz or accusing him of wanting attention.

Derick Dillard recently reached out on Twitter to all homosexuals and asked them to come to his home church. He didn’t say why, but it was later revealed that it was a lecture to discuss why homosexuality is wrong in Christ. He did not respond to tweets asking how the event went.