Demi Lovato Wows Fans With Photos From ‘In Style’ Cover And Spread

Demi's fans think that the singer looks absolutely stunning in her latest magazine spread.

While she may be extremely busy traveling the country on her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour, that doesn’t mean that Demi Lovato doesn’t have time to grace the cover of a magazine.

Yesterday, Demi shared the April cover of her In Style magazine spread on her popular Instagram page. In the caption of the post, the singer thanks In Style for having her on the cover and also gives props to her glam team for hair, makeup, and even for her manicure.

In the first of three photos, Demi is wearing a gorgeous red and silk dress as she puts her hands in the dress pockets. Her hair is slicked back in a high ponytail and she appears to be wearing giant gold hoop earrings. In all, the photo gained over 499,000 likes as well as over 2,900 comments.

Many fans simply could not get over how beautiful the 25-year-old looks on the cover.

“I’m so jealous I wish I was that beautiful.”

“Slay queen,” another fan commented.

The same day, Lovato shared another photo from her upcoming In Style spread. This time, Demi is rocking yellow heels, a high waisted, flowy grey pant with a belt and a long-sleeved cream and orange top. Lovato appears to be striking a karate move while balancing in tall yellow heels.

In all, that picture gained over 1,000,000 likes as well as 6,400 comments. Again, fans could not get over how beautiful the singer looks in each photo from the publication.

“One word, gorgeous.”

In the last of the series of photos, Demi shares another cover shot, this time in a swimsuit. In the caption of the post, Lovato thanks In Style’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown for the amazing shot while she also mentions to fans that her cover will hit newsstands on March 16.

In the picture, Lovato is wearing a red, pink, and burgundy swimsuit with a light blue zipper running down the middle. Demi’s look is complete with red and metallic pants. This time, the singer’s hair is down and she opted for large, silver hoop earrings.

Like the other posts, this one gained a ton of attention with over 800,000 likes as well 4,200 comments.

If you would like to see Demi in person, her tour dates are listed here.