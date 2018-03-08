Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Opens Up About Giving Birth In A Hospital, Allows ‘People’ To Publicize It

The reality TV star didn't give birth at home like her siblings have all done or attempted to do so, and fans have wondered why she has been so secretive about it.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed little Martyn Forsyth into the world near the end of February. The pair followed the traditional Duggar formula of marrying and then having a child a little over nine months after they tied the knot.

In Joy-Anna’s family, it is a tradition for women to give birth at home, though her mother, Michelle Duggar, has alternated between home-births and hospital births during the almost two dozen pregnancies she’s had.

Joy-Anna’s sister, Jessa, has given birth to both of her sons at home but had to be rushed to the hospital for excessive bleeding after the first boy was born. Joy’s other sister Jill attempted to give birth to both of her sons at home but eventually gave birth by C-section to both of her sons after excessively long labors in both cases. Joy’s sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, has given birth at home in most instances.

But Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth to her first child in a hospital setting, which had many guessing that something had gone wrong, as she stated in his birth announcement to People that she had originally planned to give birth in a bathtub.

Fans started to suspect something was up when her first cousin, Amy Duggar King, posted a photo of Joy in the hospital to her Instagram account and then deleted it not long afterward. Some suspected that Joy was embarrassed or felt she had failed as a mom, as her religion often promotes home-births.

However, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has now allowed People Magazine to state that not only did she give birth in a hospital but included the mysterious photo that her cousin had deleted after putting it up on her Instagram.

The article states that Joy definitely gave birth at a local hospital, but it doesn’t mention why this was the case or if something went wrong for Joy to decide this was what she wanted to do. However, fans now suspect that the reason Amy had deleted the original photo was simply because the family had promised exclusives to People. As fans are aware, the Duggar family often sells exclusive announcements such as courtships, engagements, weddings, pregnancies, and births to People and Us Weekly.