‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Could Be Banned From Minnesota

A lawmaker says he has submitted legislation to keep Arie out of Becca Kufrin's home state.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., the star of this season’s recently-concluded installment of The Bachelor on ABC, is getting very little love from America after what happened on the popular reality show this week. Luyendyk, 36, famously or infamously proposed to and then dumped Minnesota native Becca Kufrin, 27, on national television so he could hook up with runner-up Lauren Burnham, who is now his fiancee. Burnham confirmed on TV during the After the Final Rose special that they are indeed an official couple.

In the aftermath of the controversial ending to the show, Minnesota state representative Drew Christensen promised that if his tweet received one thousand retweets, he would author legislation that would ban Luyendyk from his state. The response to the GOP lawmaker’s social media activity garnered about 12,000 retweets, and Christensen says he has followed up and submitted the bill as he vowed.

The Bachelor ban legislation reads as follows, Fox News reported.

“The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from Season 22 of The Bachelor. It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state.”

Christensen, 24, has also followed through on his additional promise to invite Becca Kufrin as his guest to the Minnesota governor’s State of the State speech next week if he tallied 10,000 retweets. It’s unclear at this writing whether she will take him up on it.

Whether an Arie Luyendyk Jr. ban would pass constitutional muster, assuming it ever came up for a vote in the Minnesota legislature, is another matter entirely.

That aside, Becca Kufrin — who attended the same high school as the lawmaker — is already bouncing back, however, having been named as the next Bachelorette, which premieres in May.

Separately, it is also being reported that Arie Luyendyk Jr., a race car driver turned real estate agent, was arrested by Arizona cops in October 2008 for driving on a suspended license. Luyendyk allegedly also has a history of various motor-vehicle-related infractions including no insurance, speeding, disobeying traffic signals, and unsafe lane changes, the Daily Mail detailed. Arie’s dad, Arie Luyendyk Sr., won the Indianapolis 500 in 1990 and 1997.

As alluded to above, State Rep. Drew Christensen, who is married in case anyone was wondering, also admitted that he doesn’t expect his bill to pass, but he suggested that “Bachelor Nation” is a potent force online, the Pioneer Press reported.

“This is a very good lesson in civic engagement. It’s very easy for people to interact and engage and get through to their elected officials on social media. It’s a valuable tool — I think that’s the real lesson here. That, and how engaged Minnesotans are willing to be.”