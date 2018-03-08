‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of March 12: Drew Teams Up With Franco, Peter Confesses Faison Truth

Next week on 'GH' a doctor is challenged to keep the biggest secret of his life while enemies unite to settle a score.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 12-16 from the latest soap magazines reveal alliances and affections shift in the aftermath of the Port Charles earthquake. Suspicions swirl as it becomes obvious that Jim Harvey was doing something sketchy underground and caused the quake, likely fracking for natural gas. The disaster wasn’t “natural” and there will be a price to pay when the truth comes out. Here’s what is coming the week of Monday, March 12, through Friday, March 16 based on new GH spoilers.

GH Spoilers, Monday, March 12

On Monday, Drew Cain (Billy Miller) wants answers from Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), but Franco pleads for him to let sleeping dogs lie. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) encourages Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) who is struggling with Mike Corbin’s (Max Gail) rapidly deteriorating mental condition.

New General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) goes to see Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) to find out if he inherited the Huntington’s gene from his father Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is back in town and fit to be tied.

Anna confronts Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) for lying to her about her child with Faison. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) gets a surprise from Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) that makes her uncomfortable. His attention is creepy. Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is grateful to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) for saving her fiancée.

#BehindtheScenes: The Floating Rib's damage looks a lot different with the lights on. #GH pic.twitter.com/fNU7J7vDeV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, March 13

On Tuesday, GH spoilers from Soap Opera Digest promise that Franco is forced to come clean to Liz about his childhood with Drew when Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) shares some information. Franco risks losing everything but decides it’s the only way forward.

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) calls Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) who’s warming back up to Julian Jerome (William deVry) since he saved Molly Lansing’s (Haley Pullos) life. Also next week, Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) is unnerved while Peter is left shaken.

Sam has a bad feeling, according to General Hospital spoilers, and Drew confronts Jim Harvey. Drew is angry about the childhood secrets and Sam almost dying in Harvey’s construction trailer. Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) makes a discovery that could expose the truth about Jim.

The longer Franco's missing, the more Elizabeth's frustration turns to fear. Who could possibly put her at ease in a time like this? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/meVMzhxAx0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 6, 2018

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, March 14

The latest spoilers promise that after his showdown with Jim, Drew teams up with Franco as they dig into what really happened when they were kids. Jim Harvey better watch out, or those two might just kill him. PC Mayor Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) struggles.

It turns out the former rock star and businessman might not be a match for the crisis management the city needs. Peter continues to get closer to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), and Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) doesn’t like it one bit.

Maxie may move to Wyndemere soon so Nina can watch out for her sister-in-law and baby. Valentin tries to advocate for Peter. Julian and Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) commiserate over lost love. They are both drawn to their exes, and the quake heightened their feelings.

Check out one of the scenes I have with @wesramsey! #GH https://t.co/YyvGKa2M6K — Kirsten Storms (@teenystweeting) February 18, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, March 15

On Thursday, GH spoilers say that Liz and Kim get to know each other better and find common ground to bond. Both seem to have a thing for reformed bad boys. Ned isn’t handling the pressure well, and as the week goes on, he loses his temper over the events in Port Charles.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu came through the disaster unscathed and realized there is a lot to be grateful for in their lives. Drew is frustrated with Franco as they chase answers to their shared mystery. Is Franco still holding back?

In the aftermath of almost dying, Sam confessed to Jason that she still loves him, and then they kissed. Sam talks to her mom Alexis about her mixed feelings. Alexis shares her opinion. She wants Sam to stick with Drew but knows her daughter must follow her heart.

GH Spoilers, Friday, March 16

As the week closes, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Anna vents to Andre about her frustrating search for her child with no answers. Griffin grills Peter now that he knows that the guy is Faison’s son. The problem is that Griffin’s hands are tied by doctor-patient confidentiality.

Griffin can’t tell anyone that Faison’s secret son is his patient and this will be a hard secret to keep from Anna. Maxie and Nina get good news, and it may be that her child doesn’t carry Faison’s deadly gene for Huntington’s.

Catch up on GH scoop for the rest of this week, find out why Julian and Kim get cozy and see when Tristan Rogers is back as Robert Scorpio. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.