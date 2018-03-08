Netflix Will Release Over 700 New Original TV Shows And Movies In 2018

The streaming giant will spend almost $8 billion on new content, rivaling NBC Universal.

Netflix is seriously upping its game in 2018. The streaming giant is already a leader in the industry, and it’s planning on releasing over 700 shows and movies this year alone. From classics like Friends and The Office to Netflix’s original shows like Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black, you can stream pretty much whatever you want these days. What kind of shows can we expect in 2018?

According to Simple Most, the CFO of Netflix, David Wells, just confirmed that his company will release an astounding 700 original shows and films this year. To accomplish the feat, Netflix will spend a breezy $8 billion in 2018, all on content.

The 700 count includes a plethora of movies and shows, including a few non-English projects based outside of the country. It also includes new seasons of existing shows, like Season 3 of Narcos.

The release news comes after the company announced a new deal with Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, who signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant worth $300 million. We don’t know what kind of show Murphy is planning on releasing on Netflix, but production will kick off starting July 1st.

so are we gonna talk about how Shonda Rhimes is reportedly getting $100 million over 4 years at Netflix while Ryan Murphy will get $300 million over 5 years? like….Shonda is equally prolific and yet…. ????#yesthisisrelatedtoMoNiquetoo — Shantel Gabrieal Buggs, Ph.D. (@sgbuggs) March 7, 2018

Considering all the money Netflix is throwing around, it has officially beat out CBS and Viacom in the spending department. It’s also getting close to spending as much as Fox, Time Warner Inc., and The Walt Disney Co., marking a major shift in the industry.

In 2017, Netflix spent around $6.3 billion on streaming content. Fox, Time Warner, and Disney were slightly ahead with $8 billion while NBC Universal led the pack with over $10 billion.

As far as streaming services go, Netflix is far ahead of the competition. It’s biggest rival, Hulu, only spent $2.5 billion on cone tent last year while Amazon’s streaming service spent $4.5 billion.

If those spending trends continue, Netflix could catch everyone except for NBC in 2018. Netflix also took home its first Oscar this year after Icarus won the best documentary. The doc cost over $5 million to make and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017.

Because of Netflix’s commitment to spending big and its recent successes, Wall Street is optimistic about the company’s future.

In fact, Netflix reached its best trading of all time, closing at $315 after experiencing a 4.6 percent boost this week. Given the company’s plans for this year, its stock price will likely continue to rise.

What kind of shows and movies will be released in the coming months?

Netflix has not released a full list of the movies and shows that will come out throughout the year. We do, however, know what will be streaming in March.

Popular shows out this month on Netflix include the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet, and A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Neil Patrick Harris.