Prepare To Lose The Rest Of Your Day As Disney Parks Are Now Accessible On Google Maps Street View

Disney Parks on Google Maps is going to decrease productivity in a lot of workplaces.

For those who have never been to a Disney Park or have to wait a while before their next their trip, there is now a way to help you pass the time and avoid reality. You can now check out numerous locations throughout different Disney Parks by using Google Street View. Whether you’re on your phone or your computer, you’ll be able to explore the parks, attractions, dining locations, and more with just a click.

There are so many different places on Earth that can be checked out on Google Maps, and most of them can be viewed in street view. If you have the time and want to bring a bit of magic into your day, you’re going to want to check out the different views of Disney that you can look at from anywhere you have access.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that a series of 360-degree panorama locations have been added to Google Street View, and guests can now access them. There are 12 locations for guests to virtually walk through, from Disneyland park to Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Some may say that it will be fun to “check out,” but once you start, it is going to be extraordinarily difficult to stop looking at all the different places.

You can now explore Disney Parks like never before – right from your phone or computer – on Google Street View! Details: https://t.co/q9erlQruyx pic.twitter.com/v4LlMxKDfX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 6, 2018

Anyone who has been at the parks in the last few months may have noticed people with their “Street View Trekkers” walking around with their backpacks on. These people were making sure to get images of every single inch of the parks or those who need help or just want to browse.

Here are all of the locations that Disney has in place for fans to enjoy.

Walt Disney World

Disneyland

Danny Cox

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are two of the most visited locations in the entire world, but guests can’t always make it there as often as they would like. With Google Maps now allowing Street View of numerous Disney locations, there are many fans who will likely end up losing a lot of productive time at work and home.