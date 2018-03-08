Kylie Jenner Fans Think Baby Stormi Looks Just Like Tyga

After sharing photos of her new baby on social media, the 'Life of Kylie' star's fans are questioning her paternity.

Kylie Jenner has finally started to share photos of her one-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and fans have taken to the internet to tell her that her new baby looks just like her ex-boyfriend Tyga. Could all of the secrecy surrounding Jenner’s pregnancy have been because she had doubts about who the father of her baby really was?

Life & Style is reporting that if you think Stormi looks like Tyga, you are not alone. The skeptics have come out in droves to voice their opinion on the baby’s paternity, and the consensus seems to be that Travis Scott is not the father.

“Stormi looks NOTHING like Travis. She looks more like Tyga’s first child King,” tweeted a doubtful fan.

Jenner dated Tyga off-and-on for years before they called it quits in April of last year. And, Jenner and Scott only knew each other for a few weeks and had only been on five dates before she got pregnant. It’s not far-fetched to think that Jenner may have had a hard time letting go of her ex and possibly went back to him a time or two after their split.

Suffice it to say there could be a real question about who Stormi’s dad really is.

In her latest Instagram stories update, Jenner has shared pictures of Stormi along with her nursery, which included a large pink heart wall decoration covered in butterflies.

Kylie Jenner shares first close up shot of Stormi Webster ???? pic.twitter.com/PJpj2IsZre — Blacpire Magazine (@Blacpire) March 3, 2018

She also posted a video to Snapchat labeled “My pretty girl,” that showed her baby girl looking content while she sucked on a purple pacifier.

However, just because it appears that Jenner is obsessed with her new daughter and her “cheeks,” it doesn’t mean that she isn’t taking time to get away and relax with friends.

Jenner and Scott took a break from baby duty this past week and enjoyed a mini-vacation with a getaway to Miami. Cameras caught the Lip Kit Mogul with her rapper boyfriend as she wore an oversized Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and shorts.

The couple hung out with friends like Jordyn Woods on LIV Nightclub owner David Grutman’s boat, the SS Groot.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Jenner, Scott, and their friends enjoyed brunch at Seaspice Miami, where they ate pizzettas, pasta, and a seafood tower.

Their day in the sun came just after Scott’s performance at Miami hotspot Story Nightclub, but by Monday, they were back home with their daughter.

Catch Kylie Jenner on new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on E!.