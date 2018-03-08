Mariah Carey Doesn’t ‘Give A Damn’ About the Grammys, Calls Awards ‘Cute,’ Pays Rules No Mind

After over three decades as a star performer and songwriter, Mariah Carey has earned the right to be honest about her thoughts on the various rules and expectations in the music industry. Basically, Carey has made it clear that she plays by no one’s rules but her own at this point in her career.

Mariah is busily working in studio on her next album and recently spoke with Vulture about her process that does not involve playing by industry rules or being tied down to industry timelines. Carey finishes her music in her own sweet time and has no concern about any expectations.

In addition, despite having won 5 Grammys, Carey feels somewhat slighted at the lack of recognition, seeing as she has been nominated thirty-four times over her career as a superstar songstress. For this reason, Mariah says she really does not “give a damn” about the awards ceremony at this point in her career.

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute,” Carey stated.

The diva went on to attempt to determine why she has only been victorious on 5 of the thirty-four nominations at the annual music awards ceremony.

“We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.’ So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.”

Mariah insists that being passed over for awards has to do with not fitting into a certain mold that seems to rocket musicians to fame these days. Carey hasn’t reinvented herself every album or changed her sound. The diva is simply herself and showcases her incredible vocal abilities and songwriting skills as she desires to.

What is clear is that Carey keeps a sense of humor about it all and just keeps doing her thing. The superstar mother of two even pointed out that her attire for the specific interview is representative of Mimi continually being herself, seeing as Carey opted to wear lingerie for the chat.

“I mean, I’m sitting here doing an interview in lingerie. But I was just like, you’re totally gonna understand that this is what I’m gonna wear! Why should I wear something uncomfortable? This is what I like.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Mariah has always been a force to be reckoned with and is certainly a role model to singers and songwriters that feel pressured to conform. Carey even recently offered words of advice to fellow veteran, Fergie after the singer was criticized for her singing of the national anthem at the NBA All-star game, as Billboard relays. Mariah essentially stated that Fergie should pay the criticism no attention and to keep doing things her way. It’s worked for the superstar for three decades, so she’s got something there.