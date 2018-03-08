David Hogg and family have had their physical safety threatened by an online stalker

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and family are seeking help from the FBI as a result of online threats from an NRA advocate. David Hogg, 17, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been particularly outspoken about gun reform, which has caused him to receive several death threats online.

The Hogg Family Has Contacted The FBI After Getting Multiple Death Threats On Facebook

TMZ reported that the Hogg family, including Rebecca Boldrick, the mother of Parkland student David Hogg, contacted the FBI after they started getting particularly frightening death threats on Facebook.

“You can change your settings, but you can never change your faces, your whole family is exposed because of your piece of s*** kid.”

The threat mentioned the upcoming 18th birthday of David Hogg, saying it will be an “interesting event” and “God Bless the NRA.”

The person who posted the threat continued, saying Boldrick should have had an abortion and that her son, David Hogg, is a “psychopath.”

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s father, Kevin, is a former FBI agent, and the family has notified Facebook of the threats in addition to the FBI. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have also been notified of the threats against David because the Facebook poster’s profile indicates that he lives in Canada. Rebecca Boldrick says that the Hogg family plans to see the threats through and that this kind of action will have consequences.

David Hogg on Parkland Shooting, Anti-Gun Violence Activism | https://t.co/r4c8MH97Lo https://t.co/7H0ZdrYzUK — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 7, 2018

Parkland Survivor David Hogg Was Targeted By Conspiracy Theorists As A “Crisis Actor”

David Hogg developed name recognition soon after the Parkland shooting when he was accused by conspiracy theorists as being a “crisis actor” who had been coached for media appearances, reports Newsweek. The accusations went beyond Twitter and Facebook to 4chan but gained the most attention when Donald Trump Jr. liked a tweet that accused Hogg of somehow being a plant and a fake.

But instead of demurring, David Hogg confronted the accusations on CNN with Anderson Cooper.

“I’m not a crisis actor… I’m someone who had to witness this and live through this, and I continue to be having to do that.”

The death threats via Facebook have been stressful for David Hogg, and the whole family says Boldrick, an elementary school teacher.

Another outspoken survivor of the Parkland shooting, Cameron Kasky said he felt forced to leave Facebook after receiving death threats from “NRA cultists.”

Social Media Sources Are Attempting To Shield Parkland Students From Threats And Harassment

Google and Twitter have been working diligently to shield the survivors of the Parkland shooting from death threats and online attacks. Twitter said it is “actively working on reports of targeted abuse” and verifying the accounts of the students from Parkland.

“We are also using our anti-spam and anti-abuse tools to weed out malicious automation around these individuals and the topics they are raising.”

Google says they removed a number of videos which mentioned David Hogg by name.

“We recognize the challenging issues presented by hoax videos and the pain they can cause the families who have suffered these incredibly tragic losses.”

Despite the death threats and the media attention, Rebecca Boldrick says she supports her son David Hogg in fighting for the cause, reports the New York Post.

“I’m angry and exhausted. Angry, exhausted, and extremely proud.”

Rebecca Boldrick says that her husband has also been targeted by threats, particularly because he is a former FBI agent. Some online suggested that Kevin Hogg was part of the FBI conspiracy against Donald Trump. Others publicly questioned why Kevin Hogg left the FBI in 2016. Boldrick explained that Kevin Hogg left the FBI back in 2016 because he had been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease several years before, and Hogg hadn’t previously revealed it because he was embarrassed.