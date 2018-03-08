‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Secret ‘Messing With Lani Mentally’, Sal Stowers Teases More Valerie Conflict

Actress Sal Stowers reveals that Lani will encounter Valerie and JJ having a tense conversation. She added that Valerie's actions are messing with the pregnant detective's mind.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be more paternity drama for Lani Price. It is also teased that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will continue to push Lani to admit the truth. The pregnant detective is being “messed with mentally,” actress Sal Stowers hinted to Soap Opera Digest. Could it cause Lani to completely unravel?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stowers said earlier this year that Lani would go to a dark place mentally. The statement was referring to the detective going to great measures to keep her baby’s paternity a secret. However, as all DOOL fans know, secrets are always exposed, even if it is decades later.

The actress told the magazine that Lani will come across an intense conversation between JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Valerie Grant. This will put her in panic mode, wondering if she will tell JJ the truth. Valerie’s intent is to protect Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). However, Stowers said it is “really messing with Lani mentally.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Lani’s baby secret affects more people than she realizes. This includes Valerie, who kept the identity of Eli’s father a secret his whole life. By the time he figured out the truth, his father was dead, SoapCentral reported.

It almost seems as if history is repeating itself on Days of Our Lives. Even though the circumstances are a bit different, the end result will be the same. The paternity secret will only hurt those who Lani loves. The longer it remains hidden, the more pain it will cause. However, that isn’t the only reason Valerie is pushing for Lani to confess.

Valerie only has one child and is protective of him. She knows Eli better than anyone and realizes that this situation will only cause him great pain. Eli may think he can handle denying his own flesh and blood. He believes that he can deal with watching another man raise his child. However, Valerie knows this will be too difficult for him as time goes on.

Plus, not only will Eli have to ignore the fact that he has a child, so will everyone related to him. This includes Valerie, Abe (James Reynolds), Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and many other Salem residents. It is only a matter of time before the truth is exposed. When that happens, expect devastating fallout for several Salemites.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.