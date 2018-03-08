The famous couple is going to be separated for a couple of weeks.

Many fans around the world keep on following the romance of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Two years since they confirmed their relationship to the public, the pair remains one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. However, new reports suggest that Gwen and Blake are currently away from each other.

People reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would not be together in the next few weeks. The news outlet shared that Shelton is currently traveling around the United States as part of the Country Music Freaks tour. Aside from the 41-year-old country singer, Trace Adkins, Carly Pearce, and Brett Eldredge also headline the concert series.

Last week, Gwen Stefani was not able to handle her desire to be near her boyfriend, so she posted a photo of them on social media. In the caption, the 48-year-old songstress stated that she misses “being a girlfriend on tour.” The No Doubt singer also shared the same snap on her Instagram feed and wrote some words of encouragement for Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were last seen together at the Scooby-Doo-themed party of the songstress’ son Apollo in February. The estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale took to Instagram to share some photographs of her kid’s birthday bash. In the snaps, the “Hollaback Girl” singer was seen channeling Mystery Inc.’s Daphne while Shelton dressed as Shaggy.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly shared that Gwen Stefani might be Jennifer Lopez’s replacement at Planet Hollywood. An unnamed source told the publication that Stefani is going to have her own show in the Sin City. It was claimed that she is planning a Las Vegas residency, especially now that J.Lo’s run at the hotel-casino is ending sometime soon.

Gwen Stefani Throws Scooby-Doo Party for Son's Birthday (and Blake Shelton Was Shaggy!) https://t.co/UlCvr23OnO — People (@people) February 26, 2018

Reports about Gwen Stefani having a show in the popular entertainment venue sparked after she shared a photo of herself along with Jennifer Lopez at the backstage of the latter’s concert in Las Vegas. The insider told the entertainment news outlet that the girlfriend of Blake Shelton went to Planet Hollywood to check the place where she is performing next. The same tipster even shared that the “Cool” singer was sighted dancing the entire night. Aside from J.Lo, Britney Spears previously performed at the Sin City.

The “Rich Girl” singer has yet to comment on these reports. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.