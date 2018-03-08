Joy-Anna Duggar Wore Pants On The ‘Counting On’ Premiere, And Fans Just Now Noticed

Joy-Anna Duggar beat her older sister Jinger to wearing pants on TV.

Joy-Anna Duggar is officially the first female member of her family to wear pants on Counting On. However, the 20-year-old is the third Duggar daughter to wear the wardrobe item that her parents disapprove of. By ditching her skirt for a day, she followed in the footsteps of fellow married siblings Jinger, 24, and Jill, 26. Fans completely freaked out the first time the two older Duggar girls wore pants in public, but it took them over a week to realize that Joy-Anna was rocking them on her honeymoon episode of Counting On.

On Wednesday, a redditor shared a screenshot from the February 26 Counting On season premiere on the subreddit dedicated to the TLC series. The still image was a long shot of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth skiing during their honeymoon in Switzerland. The couple headed to the Theodul glacier to hit the slopes, and Joy-Anna didn’t bother covering up her black ski pants with a skirt.

“Joy had normal ski clothes on and no skirt!!!” wrote the shocked redditor of her choice in attire.

Joy-Anna’s ski pants shocked Duggar fans because she usually goes out of her way to wear skirts with her outfits, no matter what she is doing. In fact, earlier in the same Counting On episode, she wore a black skirt over black athletic pants to go hang gliding. She was so concerned about her skirt blowing up and exposing her still-covered backside that she used one hand to hold it down while she took in the birds-eye view of scenic Interlaken. She’s so dedicated to adhering to her family’s strict dress code that she even wore a dress when she and Austin Forsyth rode dirt bikes last August.

One redditor speculated that Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t wear a skirt while skiing out of necessity. The commenter pointed out that some ski lifts have bars on them that go between skiers’ legs. Perhaps Joy-Anna was aware of this and feared that a skirt would put her in danger of getting caught on the lift. Another redditor joked that the experience of wearing pants with no skirt over them would make Joy-Anna want to start rocking the look for often.

“Ooooh this is the first step towards pants wearing on the regular! Ski pants are like the gateway drug to being a liberal, modern woman.”

However, baggy ski pants are still a far cry from the skinny jeans that Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar have been photographed wearing. It’s been about a year since Jinger broke the internet by wearing a pair shorts in a fan photo. She’s worn many pairs of skinny jeans since then, and Jill eventually followed suit by wrapping her legs in tight denim.

Curiously, Jinger has not yet been shown wearing pants without a skirt or dress over them on Counting On, and Jill will never get a chance to show her skinny jeans off on TV. As reported by In Touch Weekly, she and Derick Dillard decided to quit the show before she introduced pants to her wardrobe.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna and her sisters stuck to wearing skirts and dresses for years because their conservative Christian parents don’t think that pants are appropriate attire for women. However, once a female Duggar gets married, her husband is responsible for writing her fashion rules. This means that Joy-Anna likely asked Austin for permission to wear her ski pants.

Fans can only speculate about why Joy-Anna Duggar doesn’t wear jeans like her sisters do. Is it because her husband doesn’t allow it, or is it because she simply doesn’t want to?