Jennifer Aniston Still The Picture Of Health And Wellness Amid Divorce, Reached ‘Doggy Deal’ With Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are clearly taking the high road as they work out a divorce deal. The estranged couple, who were married for two years, announced that they separated last year, and did so in a joint statement to finally attempt to put the rumors about their marriage to rest and to ensure that the truth was not skewed with tabloid fabrications.

Aniston has always been praised for her coolness and grace during a time that most would unravel. The Friends star has been an ongoing advocate for wellness and balance and has demonstrated this by living a balanced and healthy life, herself. So, as the rumors continue to surround her and Theroux, especially based on said love and revenge triangles involving Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston has ensured to carry on focusing on career and moving forward as an independent woman,

Jen has made it known, especially within her penned essay for the Huffington Post a year back, that her identity is not determined by her love life and her lack of children, but by her accomplishments as a talented and hardworking female in the cutthroat world of entertainment.

The beauty has shared how she keeps healthy and focused, as Pop Sugar notes. Aniston believes that balance across all areas of the day-to-day is essential, even when it comes to her workouts.

“I usually do a trifecta. Fifteen minutes on the bike, 15 on the treadmill running, and then 15 on the elliptical. You have to shake it up, you know, muscle confusion,” Jen shared.

Although Aniston is sure to eat healthy foods that complement her workouts, the star does indicate that she indulges regularly, as well. The publication notes Jen’s words to Elle:

“So when does she let loose and live a little? As a true California girl, at a Mexican restaurant. She told Elle that she will ‘go all out’ with Mexican food and loves pasta. It’s all about balance, right?”

It’s obvious that Jennifer Aniston is adhering to her vow to treat her body right, even during this difficult time in her life. As Aniston and Theroux move forward in their divorce proceedings, the latest on the case is that the former couple has made a deal regarding the custody of their beloved furry friends.

The estranged star couple is set on remaining friends, based on what was in their separation statement, and the custody deal for their dogs demonstrates that this will be the case, seeing as Jen and Justin have decided on shared custody. The Sun relays the custody deal for the pooches.