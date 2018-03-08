‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Spoilers: John Boyega Talks About Finn’s Future, Wants Romance With Rey

If John Boyega could make a choice, he wanted Finn to end up with Rey.

Since the Star Wars sequel trilogy started, a lot of fans thought that they were going to witness a new romance between Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), but it never happened. However, in an interview, the 25-year-old actor talked about his role’s future and whom he wanted him to end up with in Star Wars: Episode 9.

“Personally? Rey. Yeah, Rey,” Boyega told /Film when asked about who he preferred Finn to be partnered with in Star Wars: Episode 9 at the press junket for Pacific Rim Uprising.

To recall, Finn lied about his real personality to Rey when they first met in The Force Awakens. They, too, seemed inseparable in the first movie, until they spent most of The Last Jedi apart. Will there be a brewing romance between the two in Star Wars: Episode 9?

Boyega explained that his character has a “distinct and unique” relationship with anyone. In fact, there are some fans even rooting for Finn and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

But, with the coming of Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) in the picture, it looked like he will end up with the female mechanic instead. Rose even kissed Finn after she tried to save him during the Battle of Crait, saying that they have to fight for what they loved.

Yet, Boyega said that although he feels Finn has a great relationship with Rose, his character has a loving relationship with Rey. He knew that Ridley’s role doesn’t necessarily need to be in a romantic relationship, but fans are used to witness love stories in a blockbuster movie like this.

So, he is actually hoping to see how Rey and Finn’s relationship would possibly change after The Force Awakens. He is even sure that fans will agree with whom he wants his character to end up with in the movie series.

Now that Rey and Finn are on the same ship again at the end of The Last Jedi, Boyega believed that J.J. Abrams can continue the two’s relationship in Star Wars: Episode 9.

Additionally, the Detroit star was asked about Finn’s future in the final installment of the sequel trilogy. He answered that he hasn’t had the chance to talk to their director about his character yet, but he is set to meet him in L.A. to discuss what he needs to do.

Star Wars: Episode 9 is set to hit the theaters on December 20, 2019. Pacific Rim Uprising, on the other hand, will premiere on March 23.