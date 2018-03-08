Jennifer Garner And Josh Duhamel Laugh Off Dating Rumors, Actor Says She Deserves Somebody Better

Josh Duhamel says that he admires Jennifer Garner as a person, but thinks that he is not the one for her as he gets linked to Eiza Gonzalez.

Many fans got excited when reports on Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel dating started to emerge. The two allegedly got closer and fell in love on the set of their latest film Love, Simon but that is not true. Since both are currently single, then there is nothing wrong if they get romantically involved with each other. However, their relationship is purely professional.

Jennifer and Josh laughed off the dating rumors when they promoted their new film. But the 45-year-old actor eventually admitted to ET that he admires the brunette beauty as a person. Duhamel also claimed that they are both private people and he thinks that Garner deserves somebody far better than him.

The Love, Simon co-stars both have kids from their former spouses. Jennifer Garner has three kids from Ben Affleck while Josh Duhamel has one child from Fergie. Despite the failed marriage, both celebrities continue to co-parent their children with their exes. In their latest film, the two play the supportive parents of a gay teenager; and being a parent helped them prepare for their roles.

Just recently, Jennifer and Ben were spotted together in Los Angeles. According to Mail Online, they picked up their kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six from school. The former Hollywood couple may have finalized their divorce last April, but they continue to put on a united front for their children.

Josh, on the other hand, continues to show his support for Fergie despite their split. According to Today, the hunky actor defended his estranged wife from her bashers during a guest appearance at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He said that she would probably admit that the controversial national anthem performance was not her best work, but he still thinks that she is talented and amazing.

Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel would make a great looking couple, but they may not be ready for a new relationship. According to Us Weekly, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife admitted late last year that she is not interested in dating. She said that people want to set her up but she always refuses their offer. Fergie’s estranged husband, on the other hand, is reportedly linked to Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez.