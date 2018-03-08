‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Went Drinking At A Belfast Pub, And Fans Think There Are Spoilers Lurking

Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Tyrion Lannister are drinking buddies in real-life!

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage were recently spotted at a local pub in Belfast. Filming for Season 8 is currently in full swing, and it looks like the stars, who have formed a real friendship over the years, had a good time over a few bottles of beer after work.

According to Time, the actors bonded at Kelly’s Cellars, one of Belfast’s oldest bars. Kelly’s management took a photo of the stars’ outing and shared it on social media. Also included in the group outing were Grey Worm (actor Jacob Anderson) and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“As you may have noticed, Winter Is Coming. Or Coming Back. Or whatever. But whatever it is, it was a pleasure to welcome some of the cast of Game of Thrones yesterday evening.”

“Because that’s what they do. They drink. And they know things,” Kelly’s added, alluding to Tyrion Lannister’s famous line from Season 6.

Interestingly, eagle-eyed fans noticed something strange in the photo. If one zoomed in on it, seated on the right side are two people hiding their faces. GoT fans immediately jumped on the photo to try to crack the code.

“Any chance you can I.D. those two beside Peter, the ones hiding???” one fan tweeted.

Some surmised that the hidden people could be Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), while others think that one of them could be Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the show.

If Lena was indeed among the group, this could be a major Season 8 spoiler. It is interesting to note that the everyone in the group, except for the writers, is definitely on Team Daenerys. By Season 7’s ending, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) just bent the knee to the Mother of Dragons; Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), of course, is Hand of the Queen, and Grey Worm is Daenerys’ most trusted unsullied.

It is also worth mentioning that Belfast, where the pub is located, is the main location for northern scenes in the HBO fantasy series. Cersei Lannister, who has proclaimed herself Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, has not set foot in Winterfell since Season 1. As one fan noted, actress Lena Headey being in Belfast means “Cersei is on to something.”

Lena next to Peter. Cersei is on to something — Sorana Andreea (@soranaandreea) March 7, 2018

Decider also reported that Lena Headey herself tweeted a recent photo of herself in a “snowy” location. Could this mean that the final Game of Thrones scenes will culminate in the North? GoT creators are known to be masters of keeping the show’s plot a secret. For now, all Season 8 spoilers remain as mere guesses.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.