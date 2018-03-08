Tommy Lee is now seeking a restraining order in addition to criminal charges

The family conflict between Tommy Lee and his oldest son Brandon Lee continues, and Tommy Lee has upped the ante, requesting a restraining order from a Los Angeles judge. Tommy Lee has reacted badly to articles in the media and has tweeted his response. TMZ is reporting that Tommy Lee was willing to let the whole matter go and drop the charges against his son, Brandon Lee as long as Brandon would apologize.

But Brandon Lee didn’t apologize, and instead, he publicly claimed that the whole event was as a result of Tommy Lee’s alcoholism. That didn’t sit well with Tommy Lee, and he went off on Twitter.

TMZ Said That Tommy Lee Has Gone ‘Nuclear’ On Son Brandon Lee And Requested A Restraining Order

In response to an article entitled “Tommy Lee’s ‘Devastated’ Son Blames Fight on Father’s Alleged Alcoholism: ‘I Want to See Him Sober, Happy and Healthy’,” Tommy Lee posted that he has no issues with alcohol.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fu**in retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!!”

With that, Tommy Lee went “nuclear” and forged ahead with charges against his son, Brandon.

Tommy Lee's Son, Brandon, Says Dad Was Drunk, Punched Him in Self-Defense https://t.co/DyiMKbil2L — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2018

But Brandon Lee is not backing down according to Hollywood Life. He is finally speaking out on what he believes caused the conflict with Tommy Lee.

Brandon Lee Claims The Whole Conflict Was Sparked By Tommy Lee’s Alcoholism

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

But Tommy Lee is still putting the responsibility for the altercation squarely on Brandon Lee but does acknowledge that the conflict ignited on social media after his ex and Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson spoke about her past abusive relationship when married to Tommy Lee.

“My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.”

If my son ever assaulted me (which wouldn’t happen), that’s not something I would share publicly. Would U? https://t.co/hk2iEQuHwg — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 7, 2018

Tommy Lee Believes That Pamela Anderson’s Interview With Piers Morgan Launched The Fight With Brandon Lee

This whole chapter in the Lee family started when Pamela Anderson gave an in-depth interview to Piers Morgan detailing her rocky relationship with Tommy Lee, and how he allegedly assaulted her while she was holding Brandon Lee as a baby. Tommy Lee didn’t just lash out at son Brandon Lee, he tweeted at Pamela Lee and Piers Morgan.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back).”

Piers Morgan said he can’t take responsibility for what Pamela Anderson said in an interview.